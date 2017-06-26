As part of its 'Pre-GST Sale', Amazon India is currently offering heavy discounts and lucrative offers on TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and speakers among other categories. Apart from the discounted prices, the website is offering Rs. 1,000 payback in the form of Amazon Pay balance on certain products sold by specific retailers. Further, there are exchange offers also available on certain products as part of this sale.

Starting with TVs, the Panasonic TH-40DS500D (40-inches) full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED Smart TV, usually priced at Rs. 46,900, is currently available at Rs. 31,998. The LG 43LH576T (43 inches) full-HD Smart LED IPS TV, which is usually available at Rs. 54,900, is currently being offered on the website at Rs. 41,400. Sanyo's 49-inch full-HD LED IPS TV is being offered at Rs. 32,490 as part of this sale.

In slightly smaller screen sizes, customers can opt for the Samsung (32 inches) 32J4003-SF HD Ready LED TV, which is usually available at a price of Rs. 28,900, but is currently being offered at Rs. 18,990 on the website. There are other TV choices available from TCL, BPL, and Micromax in same screen size in the lower price range.

As part of Pre-GST Sale, Amazon India is also offering discounts on select home theatre systems as well. Sony DAV-TZ145 Home Theatre System is currently available at Rs. 10,819 (usually priced at Rs. 11,990). The Tronica Bluetooth 4.1 Home Theater System LV-033 is currently available at Rs. 2,327 (usually priced at Rs. 3,000).

Continuing in the audio department, the F&D E200 Plus Sound Bar Speaker is being offered at Rs. 1,749 (usually priced at Rs. 2,290). On the expensive side, the Philips HTL2163B/12 Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker is available at Rs. 10,600 (down from usual price of Rs. 11,990).

The JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is currently available at Rs. 1,999 (against usual price of Rs. 3,490) as part of this sale. The Philips BT50B Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker can be grabbed from the website as part of this sale at Rs. 1,198 (down from usual price of Rs. 1,999).

In TV headphones category, the Sound One BT-06 Bluetooth Headphones are currently available at Rs. 1,890 (down from usual price of Rs. 3,490) as part of Amazon Pre-GST sale. Moving further along in the price range, the Sennheiser RS 120 II Wireless On-Ear Headphone can be grabbed from website at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 (against usual price of Rs. 7,990) for limited time.

Other categories that are part of Amazon Pre-GST Sale include large appliances like air conditioners, microwaves, washing machines, refrigerators, and inverters.