Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Amazon Echo Is Finally Contextually Aware Like Google Home, Users Report

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Amazon Echo Is Finally Contextually Aware Like Google Home, Users Report

Highlights

  • Alexa update pushed out over last few days
  • Some complicated questions are still not generating apt responses Alexa
  • Google Home uses Google Assistant for contextual understanding

Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo smart home speakers have reportedly received the ability to have contextual conversations, with the latest update to the Alexa virtual assistant, seemingly on the lines of its rival Google Home speakers. Even though some users have said that the contextual conversation with Amazon's voice-activated speakers are still a hit-and-a-miss, it can definitely be seen as a step in right direction by the company.

Some Echo users have said on Reddit forums that follow-up questions are now available and that Alexa now has context through an Alexa update pushed out over last few days, as spotted by 9to5Google. However, the contextual understanding seems to be in nascent stages as pointed out by some users. For example, one user on a Reddit forum said that Alexa works fine if you ask questions like "What's the weather in Houston Texas" and then follow it up with a question like "What time is it there?"

However, he pointed out that it fails for some complicated line of questions, for example, he asked Alexa when Carrie Fisher died, after Alexa answered successfully, he followed up with the question "How old was she?" to which it remained silent.

Even though Google Home has a much more developed database for contextual understanding with its Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa-powered products offer some third-party services that might help it sustain while it continues to develop on the recent update. As Google is also trying to add more and more services to its offering, it will be interesting to see which product comes out on the top.

Tags: Amazon Alexa, Amazon Echo Speakers, Amazon Smart Speakers, Alexa, Amazon, Google Home, Home Entertainment, Internet, Google
New Year's Eve Watchlist: The Best of Weekend Chill 2016
Portable Speakers
Amazon Echo Is Finally Contextually Aware Like Google Home, Users Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  2. Best Mobiles of 2016: Smartphones That Truly Stood Out
  3. Mi 6 and Galaxy S8 Rumours, Super Mario for Android, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  8. Lucky Grahak Yojana, Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana: How to Check if You Won
  9. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  10. Samsung Announces Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.