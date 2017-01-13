Amazon has launched a new on-demand video service specifically for anime fans, aptly called 'Anime Strike'. The service provides access to over 1,000 anime titles including both classic and exclusive anime from Japan. The Amazon Anime Strike service has been introduced as part of Amazon Channels and will provide subscribers with new episodes every week, with some on same day as broadcast in Japan. The service is available for $5 (roughly Rs. 340) in the US and requires users to be Amazon Prime members.

The Anime Strike service includes series like Scum's Wish and Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, which will be available on the same-day-as-broadcast from Japan, as pointed out by Variety. The service also includes some of the older titles such as Paprika and Tokyo Godfathers.

"With anime in particular, there's a strong, passionate audience that is underserved by traditional pay TV," Michael Paull, Amazon's vice-president of digital video and head of Amazon Channels worldwide, was quoted as saying in the report. In the coming months, Amazon will further add branded video-on-demand channels but Paull did not disclose the genres that would be covered by these channels, the report said.

In order to provide content for all age groups, Anime Strike covers genres that include adult-themed, romance, as well as action. "We tend to focus on our customers and their needs, and our big difference is that we're using the data we have as Amazon to know the type of programming that would excite our audience," Paull told Variety.