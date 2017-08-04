Lenovo Yoga 3, 4K LED TVs, iPad Pro, and More Tech Deals

This week we have picked out the best deals on big-screen LED TVs and tablets. If you're looking for a giant 4K screen or a budget-friendly LED TV with all the smart features, we've got you covered. We've also picked out the best deals in tablets from Flipkart's Tablet Day sale.

Panasonic 49-inch 4K LED TV

Paytm is offering a massive cash back of Rs. 20,000 on Panasonic's 4K LED TV. The TV is currently priced at Rs. 116,882 from an authorised reseller of the brand. The cashback can help bring down the effective price to Rs. 96,882. That seems like a decent price for a 4K LED TV from a reputed brand. The TV comes with two in-built speakers with a 20W power output. There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports on the TV. You'll still need to pay for installation though, but considering the discounted price that shouldn't be worth worrying about. Use coupon code PAS20000 to get a cashback of Rs. 20,000 in your Paytm Wallet.

Price: Rs. 96,882 (effective after cashback)

Link: Paytm

Apple iPad Pro 32GB 9.7-inch WiFi

Flipkart is offering discounts on select tablets. The Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch is one of them, currently discounted to Rs. 40,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900). If you pay using a Citibank credit card, you can avail a no-cost EMI offer too. The iPad Pro 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A9X processor and runs iOS 10 out of the box. It comes with a 12MP primary camera and includes TouchID for fingerprint based authentication.

Price: Rs. 40,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

Link: Flipkart

Samsung 49-inch full HD curved smart LED TV

Samsung's 49-inch full HD smart curved LED TV is down to Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 94,900) on Flipkart. You can get up to Rs. 22,000 additional discount by exchanging your old TV with your purchase. The LED TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV features Auto Depth Enhancer that promises an immersive experience while watching TV. The TV is powered by a quad-core processor that enables all the smart functionalities including viewing web content and streaming content from mobile devices.

Price: Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 94,900)

Link: Flipkart

Kodak 40-inch full HD smart LED TV

If you're in the market for a big-screen smart TV at a budget, take a look at the Kodak 40-inch smart LED TV. The TV is priced at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 26,990) on Flipkart and offers a bunch of smart TV features. At this price it's one of the few budget-friendly LED TVs that come packed with features. You can also get an additional Rs. 12,000 off by exchanging your old TV. The Kodak 40-inch smart LED TV features an A+ grade panel and comes with 1-year Kodak India warranty. It comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. There's support for WiFi connectivity as well as 3G dongle plug-and-play support. The TV is powered by an ARM Cortex A7 based processor clocked at 1.5GHz, supported by 1GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 26,990)

Link: Flipkart

Lenovo Yoga 3 (16GB WiFi and 4G)

Lenovo Yoga 3 is down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) on Flipkart. If you're in the market for a budget tablet, and need 4G connectivity on the go, the Lenovo Yoga 3 seems like a decent fit. The tablet features an 8MP primary camera and offers support for voice calls. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8909 quad-core processor, supported by 2GB of RAM. The 6200 mAh battery should be good enough to last a day, depending on your usage pattern. The Lenovo Yoga 3 features an 8-inch display running at a resolution of 1280x800 pixels.

Price: Rs.14,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Link: Flipkart

Samsung 43-inch full HD LED TV

Amazon is running a special sale on select Samsung LED TVs. The Samsung 43-inch LED TV is currently down to Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 48,900) in a Lightning Deal. The TV runs at full HD resolution and comes with three HDMI ports and a single USB port. There are two 7W speakers built-in to the TV. The Samsung 43-inch LED TV comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and an additional 1-year warranty on the LED display panel.

Price: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 48,900)

Link: Amazon

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.