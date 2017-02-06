Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Smart TVs, Hard Drives, Fitbit Flex 2, and More Tech Deals This Week

 
06 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Smart TVs, Hard Drives, Fitbit Flex 2, and More Tech Deals This Week

This week we've found some great deals on big-screen TVs, wireless routers, headphones for workouts, and much more. If you're looking for a nice discount on any of these products, read on.

Panasonic 40-inch full HD smart LED TV
Flipkart is running a two-day promotional sale on select Panasonic products. The 40-inch smart LED TV is a part of the sale, currently down to Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 46,900). You can also get up to Rs.10,000 off as instant exchange value discount when you swap your old TV with the purchase. The LED TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. There's nothing more you could ask for a smart LED TV at this price point.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 46,900)
Link: Flipkart

Fitbit Flex 2 activity tracker
If you are in the market for a decent activity tracker with support for sleep tracking, the Fitbit Flex 2 is currently down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,499) on Amazon. Fitbit also has great apps on Android and iOS that let you sync all your data and compete with your friends. The discounted priced is available on all colours. The Flex 2 is thinner, lighter, and slightly better looking than its predecessor. It is swim-proof so you don't need to take it off for just about any activity.

fitbit flex 2 all sc Fitbit Flex 2

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs.9,499)
Link: Amazon

VU 55-inch 4K smart curved LED TV

VU's premium 4K smart curved LED TV is down to Rs. 72,378 (effective after cashback) at Paytm. That's a pretty sweet deal on a 55-inch 4K TV. The curved display is the icing on the cake. There are limited quantities available at this discounted price. There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports on the TV. It comes with VU's three-year domestic warranty in case anything goes wrong.

Price: Rs. 72,378 (effective after cash back)
Link: Paytm

Toshiba Canvio Simple 1TB external hard drive
Toshiba's 1TB external hard drive is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,250 (MRP Rs. 8,500) on Snapdeal. This is one o the lowest price points we've seen on the 1TB variant. If you are looking for a simple USB 3.0 powered hard drive to store your media, this is a rather decent pick. The hard drive is covered under a 3-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 3,250 (MRP Rs. 8,500)
Link: Snapdeal

Netgear Wireless-N WiFi repeater
We all struggle with wireless coverage at homes and offices every now and then. No matter which wireless router you pick, there's always a small corner that skips any wireless coverage. This is where wireless repeaters come handy. The Netgear Wireless-N WiFi repeater is currently down to Rs. 1,901 (MRP Rs. 4,420). The wireless router helps you find best area to install the repeater, and is extremely easy to setup. It also includes ethernet ports to help you connect wired devices.

netgear n repeater amazon Netgear

Price: Rs. 1,901 (MRP Rs. 4,420)
Link: Amazon

Jabra Sport Plus Bluetooth headphones
The Jabra Sport Plus Bluetooth powered headphones are a perfect fit for your workout sessions. Currently down to Rs. 2,988 (MRP Rs. 6,499), these weather and shock proof headphones make great companions while running, cycling, or just working out at a gym. There's a built-in FM radio in case that's your thing. Jabra promises a battery backup of up to four hours. You can even use the in-built microphone for phone calls.

Price: Rs. 2,988 (MRP Rs. 6,499)
Link: Amazon

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360

Tags: Panasonic, Vu, Fitbit, Fitbit Flex 2, Deals, Tech Deals, Netgear, Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart
Windows 10 Cloud Early Build Leaked; May Only Run UWP Apps From Windows Store
Portable Speakers
Smart TVs, Hard Drives, Fitbit Flex 2, and More Tech Deals This Week
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to Launch on February 14
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Moto M Grey Colour Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  5. BSNL Takes on Reliance Jio, H-1B Visas, Budget, and More News This Week
  6. Vivo V5 Plus Review
  7. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  8. Airtel Reportedly Files CCI Complaint Against Jio's 'Predatory' Pricing
  9. Samsung Pay to Reportedly Launch With American Express in India
  10. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.