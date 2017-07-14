This week we've picked up great deals on LED TVs, laptops, and printers for you. In case you missed the Prime Day sale for some reason, you can still grab an LED TV at a discount. Flipkart is running a TV Days sale from 14 July to 16 July. Whether you're looking for a branded LED TV or anything in a specific budget, we've picked out the best deals on LED TVs from the sale for you.

Make sure you consider the exchange offers in case you want to get rid of your old TVs. You can get an additional discount of 10 percent when you pay with HDFC Bank credit cards. In case you opt for EMI, you can get a discount worth the EMI interest when you pick Citibank credit cards.

VU 39-inch full HD smart LED TV

VU's 39-inch full HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,500) on Flipkart. The TV features three HDMI ports and two USB ports and if you're looking for a mid-level LED TV with smart functionality at a budget, VU won't disappoint. Flipkart has also bundled an exchange offer that lets you further save up to Rs. 12,000 on the TV. The TV comes with an A+ grade LED panel, Dolby Digital sound, and WiFi connectivity support. The TV has a 4.1 rating on Flipkart with most certified buyer reviews claiming it's a decent TV.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,500)

Sony Bravia 40-inch full HD LED TV

Sony's 40-inch full HD LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Flipkart. You can get an additional Rs. 12,000 off when you swap your old TV for this one. The TV includes support for two HDMI ports and one USB port. The LED TV features Sony's Motionflow XR 100Hz technology that promises a smooth visual display of action based content by adding additional frames, thus delivering an immersive viewing experience to the user.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

Samsung SL-M2060W/XIP multifunction wireless printer

The Samsung SL-M2060W/XIP multifunction wireless printer is down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999) on Flipkart. You can get an additional Rs. 500 off using an exchange offer. If you are looking for an all-in-one with low cost per print, the Samsung SL-M2060W/XIP is a decent pick. The printer can connect wirelessly to your mobile devices or laptop.

Price: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

If you missed it during the Amazon Prime Day sale, the LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV is again available for Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 49,990). If you're looking for a TV from a reputed brand but at a good price, the LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV is a great pick. It includes two HDMI ports and one USB port. It also comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 12,000 in instant discount when your swap your old TV for this new one. The TV comes with an IPS panel and includes a Dolby Digital decoder.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Lenovo 310 15.6-inch laptop

If you are in the market for a powerful laptop in the Rs. 45,000-50,000 price bracket, the Lenovo 310 15.6-inch laptop is available for Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990) on Flipkart's Back To College sale. The laptop is powered by the sixth-generation Intel Core i5 processor supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. It includes a n NVIDIA GeForce N16V-GMR1 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

VU 55-inch full HD smart LED TV

Normally, a 55-inch LED TV with smart functionality could end up costing close to Rs. 100,000. VU's 55-inch full HD smart LED TV costs almost half of that, at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000). Add to that an exchange offer with an instant discount of up to Rs. 22,000 and you have the perfect deal. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It features an A+ grade panel and offers a 178 degree wide viewing angle. It's all you could ask from a big-screen LED TV, and it fits your budget too.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

Canon Pixma Ink Tank G1000 printer

If you print a lot of coloured pages or photos, the Canon Pixma Ink Tank G1000 printer should offer an economical option. The printer is currently discounted at Rs. 7,599 (MRP Rs. 8,995) on Flipkart. The printer contains refillable ink tanks so you can buy and refill specific color inks when they run out instead of buying an entire ink cartridge. The printer is perfect for home or small office usage.

Price: Rs. 7,599 (MRP Rs. 8,995)

Samsung Basic Smart 32-inch full HD LED TV

Samsung's Basic Smart 32-inch full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,500) on Flipkart's Monsoon Sale on appliances. The TV includes support for two HDMI ports and one USB port. You can mirror your smartphone screen using Samsung Joy Connect to the TV. You can use your smartphone data plan for the screen mirroring functionality. You can also hook up a Bluetooth headphone to the TV. The Basic Smart LED TV from Samsung offers a combination of compact size with a hint of basic smart TV functionalities at a budget.

Price: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,500)

Samsung 32-inch HD ready LED TV

If you are looking for an LED TV at the Rs. 20,000 price point from a reputed brand, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 28,900) on Flipkart. You can also get an additional discount up to Rs. 8,000 with an exchange offer. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port. It includes support for Dolby Digital Plus and comes with 1-year standard manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 28,900)

