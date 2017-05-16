What Makes the Baleno RS BoosterJet Engine Outstanding

Just when you thought the hatchback market has reached a point of stagnation, trust India's favourite car maker, Maruti Suzuki, to spice things up again. The new NEXA Baleno RS, where RS stands for Road Sport, is not only a great looking, feature-packed offering, it also combines power and design to usher in a new performance segment.

Suzuki's 1 litre BoosterJet K10C DITC is a new generation turbocharged petrol motor - married to a 5-speed manual gearbox - that pushes out 75 kW of power and 150Nm of torque. It delivers 20 percent more power and 30 percent more torque than a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Baleno RS delivers effortless driving performance both in city conditions as well as highways.

The brilliant engineering behind BoosterJet boosts the output and torque through the turbocharger. Turbocharger burns a higher amount of fuel-air mixture at a given time, raising engine output without increasing the displacement. It does that by utilising the energy of the exhaust gasses to drive the turbine and force feed the compressed air into the cylinders. At the same time, optimal use of the wastegate to avoid unnecessary boost gives a better fuel economy. The rest is an output equivalent to an engine of much greater displacement, and high torque at lower revs.

And that seems to be the whole idea behind BoosterJet - higher output with great mileage, which is what all other engine components contribute to as well. The Dual Relief oil pump that optimises the engine oil flow to improve fuel efficiency. The integrated exhaust manifold and reduction in intake manifold size helps reducing the engine's footprints in car's chassis. As a result the Baleno RS gave an impressive mileage of 21.1kmpl.

Watch the below video to take a 360 degree virtual tour of the revolutionary BoosterJet engine and know how it delivers exceptional power and torque.

Baleno RS is for the performance enthusiasts who seek more power, throttle response, and excitement in their day-to-day driving. It's because of this that the RS clearly stands above the competition by offering the near-impossible mix of practicality and fun.

With power, the NEXA Baleno RS also comes with great features like ample space, legroom, and a spacious boot. This, along with top-of-the-line safety features and its Smartplay infotainment system that can be controlled via your smartphone and also supports Apple CarPlay, makes it the perfect hatchback for your family too. There's no doubt that the BoosterJet engine, which is getting a lot of international acclaim, will be recognised as one of the biggest achievements of 2017.

