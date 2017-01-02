Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Tesla Owner Files Lawsuit in California Claiming Sudden Acceleration

 
02 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Tesla Owner Files Lawsuit in California Claiming Sudden Acceleration

Highlights

  • Owner said his Model X suddenly accelerated while being parked
  • The lawsuit seeks class action status
  • Lawsuit alleges product liability, negligence and breaches of warranty

Tesla Motors Inc was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash through the garage into owner's living room, injuring the driver and a passenger.

The Model X owner, Ji Chang Son, said that one night in September, he slowly pulled into his driveway as his garage door opened when the car suddenly sped forward.

"The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said.

(Also see: Tesla Just Showed Us the Future of Car Crashes)

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the Central District of California, seeks class action status. It cites seven other complaints registered in a database compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dealing with sudden acceleration without warning.

The lawsuit alleges product liability, negligence and breaches of warranty, and seeks unspecified damages.

Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

NHTSA did not return a phone call seeking verification.

The luxury Model X, launched in late 2015, was Tesla's first sport utility vehicle.

In its marketing, Tesla claims the Model X is the safest SUV in history.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Tesla, Tesla Model X, Autonomous, Transportation, Tesla Lawsuit, Tesla Model X Crash
LG Puts Up January Security Bulletin Before Google
Security Trends in 2017: Expect Attacks on Data to Get More Intricate
Zen Admire Thrill
Tesla Owner Files Lawsuit in California Claiming Sudden Acceleration
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Thrill
TRENDING
  1. BHIM Most Popular Android App Now in India: 10 Developments
  2. BSNL Unveils Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Any Network at Rs. 144
  3. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  4. What Gadgets 360 Staff Are Looking to Buy for Themselves in 2017, and Why
  5. What Is BHIM App and How Does It Work?
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  8. BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
  9. Leaked Renders, Video Suggest Moto X (2017) Won't Support Moto Mods
  10. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Launch in Q1 2017, Report Claims
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.