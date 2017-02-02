Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Tesla Drops 'Motors' From Name as CEO Musk Looks Beyond Cars

 
02 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Tesla Drops 'Motors' From Name as CEO Musk Looks Beyond Cars

Tesla Motors Inc changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company.

In October, Musk unveiled solar-powered roof tiles that eliminate the need for traditional panels and a longer-lasting home battery illustrating the benefits of combining his electric car and battery maker with solar installer SolarCity Corp.

Tesla won approval in November from its shareholders to acquire SolarCity, for a stock swap deal worth about $2 billion, in which Musk was the largest shareholder.

The new name is effective February 1, Tesla said in a filing on Wednesday.

In the meanwhile, electric luxury car startup Faraday Future, one of several Chinese-funded companies taking aim at Tesla is throttling back on plans to build vehicles in the United States, the company and public officials said.

Faraday, an affiliate of Beijing-based Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp, has also pared its planned product portfolio down from seven to two vehicles, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the company's plans.

Faraday will build a much smaller auto assembly facility than originally planned in North Las Vegas, Nevada, a city official said late on Tuesday.

North Las Vegas city manager Qiong Liu said Faraday told the city it will build a 650,000-square-foot (60,390-square-meter) facility, beginning later this year, on the site of a plant originally planned to take up 3 million square feet.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Tesla, Elon Musk, Transportation, SolarCity, Tesla Inc
Apple Woos New iPhone Fans as Current Owners Await Upgrade
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Tesla Drops 'Motors' From Name as CEO Musk Looks Beyond Cars
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Apple Intends to 'Invest Significantly' in India, Says CEO Tim Cook
  2. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  4. Mobile Phones Likely to See Price Hike Thanks to Budget 2017
  5. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  6. Budget 2017 Highlights: BHIM App, IRCTC Service Taxes, and More
  7. OnePlus, Meizu Are Reportedly Cheating on Benchmark Scores
  8. iPhone Sales Lift Apple to 'The Best Quarter in the History of Humanity'
  9. When It Comes to the iPhone, Here's Apple's Big Challenge in India
  10. Nasscom Says H-1B Visa Bill Is Fraught With Challenges
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.