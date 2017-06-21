Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla's Autopilot Chief, Chris Lattner, Quits Less Than Six Months After Joining

 
21 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Tesla's Autopilot Chief, Chris Lattner, Quits Less Than Six Months After Joining

Highlights

  • Chris Lattner had joined Tesla in January this year
  • He earlier worked at Apple for over a decade
  • Lattner announced his exit on Twitter

Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.

"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change," a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

"Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all," Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. "I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!"

Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman said.

Karpathy, who most recently worked as a research scientist at OpenAI, will directly report to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Karpathy will work closely with Jim Keller, who now has overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software, she added.

Electrek.co website earlier reported Lattner's exit.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Chris Lattner, Tesla, Apple
Reliance Jio Seeks CCI Nod for RCom Spectrum Sharing
Redmi Note 4
Tesla's Autopilot Chief, Chris Lattner, Quits Less Than Six Months After Joining
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: All You Need to Know About the OnePlus Flagship
  3. Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers: The Best Deals You Can Get
  4. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  5. Moto X Force Now Available on Flipkart for as Low as Rs. 12,999
  6. OnePlus 5 With 8GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Event Highlights
  7. Steam Summer Sale 2017 Dates Confirmed
  8. Moto C Plus to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today
  9. Google Search's Job Listings Start Rolling Out More Widely
  10. Moto C Plus First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.