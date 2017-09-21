Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Reportedly Working With AMD to Develop Self-Driving Car Chip

 
21 September 2017
Tesla Reportedly Working With AMD to Develop Self-Driving Car Chip

Highlights

  • Tesla working with AMD to develop its own AI chip for self-driving cars
  • GlobalFoundries has a wafer supply agreement in place with AMD
  • More than 50 people are working on the project under Jim Keller

Electric carmaker Tesla is working with Advanced Micro Devices to develop its own artificial intelligence chip for self-driving cars, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

AMD spin-off GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Sanjay Jha said his company is working directly with Tesla, according to the CNBC report.

GlobalFoundries, which fabricates chips, has a wafer supply agreement in place with AMD.

Tesla isn't completely going it alone in chip development, according to the source, and will build on top of AMD intellectual property, CNBC reported.

More than 50 people are working on the project under Jim Keller, a longtime chip architect and the head of Autopilot hardware and software of Tesla, according to the report.

AMD shares were up 2.2 percent in extended trading.

Tesla, AMD, and GlobalFoundries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

 

Tags: Tesla, AMD, Self Driving, Autonomous, Transportation
