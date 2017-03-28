Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tencent Takes 5 Percent Stake in Tesla

 
28 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Tencent Takes 5 Percent Stake in Tesla

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion (roughly Rs. 11,577 crores) in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent stake.

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been investing in a number of sectors, including gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

Tencent now owns more than 8 million shares in Tesla as of March 24, the carmaker said, making the Chinese company one of its biggest shareholders.

Elon Musk-led Tesla has been raising capital as it readies for the launch of its mass-market Model 3 sedan.

The company raised about $1.2 billion by selling common shares and convertible debt earlier this month.

Musk is Tesla's top shareholder, with a stake of about 21 percent as of December 31.

Tesla's shares were up 1.7 percent at $274.76 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Tencent, Tesla, Transportation, Internet
Google Home, Wifi Break US-Exclusivity, Will Go on Sale in the UK on April 6
Xiaomi CEO Meets PM Modi, Discusses Manufacturing and Growth Plans
Unboxed Mobiles
Tencent Takes 5 Percent Stake in Tesla
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  2. Moto G5 Set to Launch in India on April 4, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Images, Specifications, Accessories Leaked
  4. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  5. Airtel Truecaller ID Brings Caller ID to Offline Feature Phones
  6. Samsung Must Get the Galaxy S8 Right, Analysts Say
  7. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  8. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Leaks Tip Dual Camera Setup, Carl Zeiss Lens
  9. Truecaller 8 for Android Unveiled With SMS Inbox, Truecaller Pay, More
  10. Sony Xperia XZs Set to launch in India on April 4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.