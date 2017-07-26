Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Model S Regains Top Safety Rating After Software Update: Consumer Reports

 
26 July 2017
Tesla Model S Regains Top Safety Rating After Software Update: Consumer Reports

  • Tesla Model S sedan has regained Consumer Reports' top safety rating
  • The ratings dropped in April due to the brake failure reports
  • Tesla has updated the emergency braking system on the vehicle

Tesla Inc's Model S sedan regained Consumer Reports' top safety rating, the magazine said on Tuesday, after the automaker updated the emergency braking system on the vehicle.

Tesla provided an over-the-air update in July to its software on the Model S to include automatic emergency braking (AEB) at highway speeds, Consumer Reports said.

In April, the magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the United States, lowered its rating on the Model S, noting that Tesla's last software update for the emergency braking system was not adequate.

The previous update activated AEB on vehicles on speeds up to 28 miles per hour (mph), far lower than the 90mph limit for the prior AEB system included on older vehicles.

Consumer Reports said at the time the sedan lost its top ranking in the ultra-luxury car category for failing to install the feature that it had promised to owners as standard equipment.

The magazine awards extra points to the overall score to vehicles that provide automatic braking as a standard feature across all trims.

Tags: Tesla, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model S Recall, Consumer Reports, Transportation
