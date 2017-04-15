Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Self-Driving 'Intelligent' Truck Passes Test, Says Chinese Media

 
15 April 2017
Self-Driving 'Intelligent' Truck Passes Test, Says Chinese Media

A Chinese-made self-driving truck has passed a navigation test, heralding a new era of intelligent, automated heavy vehicles, official media reported on Saturday.

FAW Jiefang, the leading truck manufacturer, debuted the self-driving truck at FAW Tech Center in Changchun city, Jilin province.

The truck, which FAW Jiefang plans to commercialise as early as next year, was able to recognise obstacles, slow down, make a detour and speed up, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The intelligent driving vehicle reacted correctly to traffic lights, adaptive cruise control, remote commands and successfully overtook, the report said.

Hu Hanjie, FAW Jiefang General Manager, said the company has built a whole industry chain partnership to develop, manufacture, sell and service self-driving trucks. The participation of more firms across the sector will accelerate the technology's use on heavy-duty vehicles, Hu said.

Leading Chinese tech firms, including Baidu and Tencent, have invested in self-driving entities. Baidu, for example, has tested driverless mini cars at the annual World Internet Conference for the last two years.

The technology may prove more practical when it is used on trucks than private cars as truck drivers are more likely to drive tired, the report added.

Tags: FAW Group, FAW Jiefang, China, Self Driving Technology, Transportation
