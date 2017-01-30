MapmyIndia, a company that provides digital maps, GPS navigation, GPS tracking, location-based apps and GIS solutions, has now launched a GPS tracking device called Rover Bike in India. The Rover Bike essentially allows users to keep a track of their vehicle's whereabouts in real-time and has been priced at Rs. 3,990 by the company.

The Rover Bike doesn't just provide live location-based updates but also gives notifications on useful information regarding the bike to the users, the company claims. The Rover Bike, which comes with company's proprietary maps has inbuilt GPS as well as internet connectivity. After fitting the Rover Bike onto their motorcycle, users can keep a track of their vehicle with the companion mobile apps on Android, iOS, and Windows.

"You get Live locations of your motorbike on a map, down to building-level detail, with direction as well as speed. Your drives are continuously and securely monitored and recorded. They also get the option of the animated replay of their previous rides," MapmyIndia said in its release.

The device is already available on MapmyIndia's website and comes with a manufacturer warranty of 12 months. The aforementioned price includes the device as well as SIM charges but the service for the device can be bought for Rs. 2,400 a year, the company said. For SMSes users will have to purchase a plan additionally, however, email alerts are bundled free with the device, it added.

"This bike security system ensures safety, security, compliance and maintenance of your motorbike. Alerts and information related to ignition on/off, over-speeding, idling, breach of geo-fence (leaving from or arriving at a particular location), servicing, pollution or insurance expiry due etc. are relayed to users via the mobile app, emails and SMSes," the company said in its release.