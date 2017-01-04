Ahead of CES 2017, Hyundai Motors has announced that its Blue Link technology has now arrived on Google Home. The Blue Link Agent will now be integrated inside Google Home that will allow you to give commands straight to the Hyundai vehicle. Demonstrating at Pepcom's Digital Experience prior to the Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai Motors said that you can start your car by just saying "Ok Google, start my car" along with other commands like setting the car temperature.

Hyundai Motors' Blue Link is a telematics system that enables data sharing between cars with proactive safety and car care services. With the Google Assistant inside Google Home, car owners can command their Hyundai cars that run Blue Link to start, stop, send a location, turn lights on/off, and manage car climate. These commands include "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees", "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata", and "Ok Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car".

"Our customers are finding smart home integrations like the one we are showcasing with Google Home to be very useful and convenient," said Manish Mehrotra, Director of Digital Business Planning and Connected Operations, Hyundai Motors America. He added, "We will continue to add layers of convenience to the Blue Link connected car system and our cars, making features like remote EV charge management, remote locking, temperature and remote start easier than ever while sitting on the couch and saying 'Ok Google'."

With the Blue Link Agent for Google Home, the services can be accessed from the buttons on the rear-view mirror and centre stack, the Web or via the Blue Link-enabled car owners' smartphone app. In addition to them, some of these features can also be controlled via the latest Android Wear and Apple Watch smartwatches. In order to make the Agent work, you'll need to connect your account and thereafter remote service commands will be sent to Hyundai vehicles after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Entering the PIN will pair your Google Home with your Hyundai cars. You can check all the commands at Hyundai's website. Hyundai also said that the Blue Link Agent for Google Home will have more features before entering into the production stage.