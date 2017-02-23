Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Hyperloop One to Hold 'Vision for India' Event in New Delhi on Tuesday

 
23 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Hyperloop One to Hold 'Vision for India' Event in New Delhi on Tuesday

Highlights

  • Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu is a guest at the even
  • NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is the keynote speaker
  • Top executives of Hyperloop One will also be present

Hyperloop One, the US startup that is developing transportation based on the hyperloop concept, has sent invites for an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Called 'Vision for India', the event is said to be a "discussion hosted by Hyperloop One on the need for transformative transportation".

Chief guest at the event is the Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu, while the keynote speaker will be Amitabh Kant, the CEO of NITI Aayog. Also present at the event will be Hyperloop One Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Shervin Pishevar, and Hyperloop One Global CEO Rob Lloyd. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15pm IST.

To recall, back in January, Hyperloop One disclosed a list of locations around the world vying to put near-supersonic rail transit system to the test. These included Delhi and Mumbai from India.

The startup company keen to revolutionise the way people and cargo travel in January said that 35 contenders remained from a field of 2,600 teams in a Hyperloop One Grand Challenge launched in May 2015. Viable submissions had to be condoned by government agencies that would likely be involved in regulating and, ideally, funding the futuristic rail.

Projects in the running included hyperloop rail connecting Sydney and Melbourne; Shanghai and Hangzhou; Mumbai and Delhi, and London and Edinburgh. There were also 11 US teams in contention. Dubai late last year agreed to a deal to evaluate construction of a hyperloop link that could slash travel times to Emirati capital Abu Dhabi to minutes.

Written with inputs from AFP

Tags: Hyperloop, Hyperloop One, Railways, Minister of Railways, Suresh Prabhu, Transportation, India
Valve to Sell Room-Scale SteamVR Trackers From Its Online Store; Linux Gets SteamVR Support
Oppo F1s
Hyperloop One to Hold 'Vision for India' Event in New Delhi on Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. NASA Discovers 7 Earth-Like Planets: Seven Things You Should Know
  2. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaked Images Show Smartphone's Display Up-Close
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Said to Go on Sale on April 21, LG G6 on March 10
  5. Some Google Pixel, Pixel XL Users Are Reporting New Bluetooth Issues
  6. Nokia to Live Stream Sunday's Android Phone Launch on Facebook, YouTube
  7. Pixel and Nexus Users Can Now Mute Sounds Inside Google Camera App
  8. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  9. Instagram Now Lets You Share Multiple Photos, Videos in a Single Post
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specifications List Leaked; Reveals Nearly Everything
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.