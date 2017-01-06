Honda has showcased a self-balancing motorcycle at CES 2017. The jaw-dropping vehicle makes the use of company's Ride Assist technology to balance itself and doesn't require any assistance from the rider to stay upright. Apart from maintaining the balance, the motorcycle is also able to ride on its own.

The company has applied previous mobility research, used for its UNI-CUB self-balancing personal mobility device, to the Honda Ride Assist concept motorcycle, which prevents the vehicle from losing balance when at rest. The riders who prefer to have control of the motorcycle can choose to ride the bike in regular mode against the 'Balance Mode' as well.

While shifting from regular mode to the 'Balance Mode', the metal forks on the Honda Ride Assist motorcycle extend the front wheel away from the main body to provide stability to the vehicle, TechRadar points out in its report.

As of now, Honda has not announced when this technology might start being implemented in company's motorcycles but it sure seems like an interesting concept from the initial glimpse.

Last year in June, Honda gave a preview of its self-driving cars and further said that "it was already on its way to offer semi-autonomous safety functions to the mass market," as we previously reported. Considering the above mentioned developments, it seems like the company is now focussing on autonomous vehicles at large and might be among the first companies to start mass production of vehicles that implement these technologies going forward.