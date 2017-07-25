Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Driverless Cars Won’t Be Allowed in India, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

 
25 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Driverless Cars Won’t Be Allowed in India, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Highlights

  • Nitin Gadkari says driverless cars will lead to joblessness
  • Instead, government will focus on training drivers
  • He also said that the government will promote electric vehicles

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said driverless cars will not be allowed in India as it will lead to joblessness.

The road transport minister further said that instead the government will focus on training drivers as adequate driving skills can provide employment to about 50 lakh people.

"We will not allow driverless cars in India. India suffers a huge shortage of 22 lakh drivers...Cab aggregators take advantage of these. We are not going to promote any technology or policy that will render people jobless," Gadkari said.

He said the government is planning to introduce a cab aggregator platform where commuters could choose any mode of transportation like electric four-wheeler taxis or two- wheelers.

The government will only be a facilitator in this but the platform will bring in more competition and help commuters to have affordable public transportation, he said.

Also, he said that the government will promote electric vehicles but would not allow its imports and rather would urge all major automobile companies to manufacture this as per 'Make in India' drive.

Besides, the government is also planning to introduce and make GPS and satellite tracking mandatory in all public and private vehicles.

Besides, plans were afoot to transform public transportation in the country and replace 1.8 lakh buses across the states with luxury buses, the minister said.

"Talks are on with World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help India to replicate the London Transport Authority Model where all the public transportation buses would be replaced by luxury buses and a common man can travel in them by paying about 40 percent less price as compared to current fares," said Gadkari.

He said double decker and other luxury buses would be introduced where there would be facilities on par with flights.

The project would be complemented by building state-of-the-art bus ports on the line of Indian airports and a special National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) wing with an equity of Rs. 500 crores would be set up to undertake this.

The government plans to construct 25 bus ports pan-India at present, he said.

Also, there has been changes in the e-rickshaw and carts designs to facilitate transportation of goods.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Driverless Cars, Self Driving, Nitin Gadkari, India, Transportation
Six Simple Tips to Pack, Store, and Carry Your Headphones Around
Yu Yunique 2 With Truecaller Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Driverless Cars Won’t Be Allowed in India, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes Into Flames on Video, Xiaomi Responds
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  3. Driverless Cars Won’t Be Allowed in India, Says Nitin Gadkari
  4. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  5. Vodafone-Idea Merger Gets Approval From Competition Commission of India
  6. Yu Yunique 2 With 4G VoLTE Support, Built-In Truecaller Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
  8. Jio Phone Chips, Flipkart Sale, Redmi Note 4 Explodes & More: 360 Daily
  9. Samsung Sale on Amazon India Offers Discounts on Galaxy C7 Pro and More
  10. OnePlus 5, 3T 'Back to School' Offers Include Free Protective Case, More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.