Bose, a company better known for its sound products, is planning to showcase its seat suspension technology, called Bose Ride suspension seating, at CES 2017 trade show. The company has said that it will be demonstrating a simulated autonomous vehicle, which will be equipped with its technology. It claims that its technology isolates passengers from road vibrations, shaking and unwanted motion.

The company says that it wants to provide unprecedented levels of stability, luxury, comfort and productivity on the road to the passengers. The use of this technology transforms the cabin inside the vehicle into a natural extension of office or a personal entertainment hub, where passengers can relax and even watch movies, Bose said.

"No one can predict exactly what vehicles will look like or how they'll operate in the decades ahead, but our personal suspension technology is already proven, and it can dramatically enhance the passenger experience regardless of how transportation evolves," Marc Mansell, vice president at Bose Automotive Systems, was quoted as saying in company's release.

As the company has been working to improve the automotive suspension systems since 1980s, and even introduced the Bose Ride system for heavy-duty trucking in 2010, it will be interesting how well it implements it on passenger vehicles going ahead. The Bose Ride systems significantly improve the comfort for long-haul drivers, while dramatically reducing their fatigue and pain, it said in its release.