BlackBerry Introduces Auto Software, Will Bundle With Qualcomm Chips

BlackBerry said on Wednesday it has developed new software for running complex computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with semiconductors sold by Qualcomm.

The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 product enables carmakers to boost security by allowing them to partition and isolate multiple computer systems in a single vehicle, protecting systems that are critical to safety, the company said in a press release.

The newly launched QNX Hypervisor 2.0 platform is based on QNX SDP 7.0, BlackBerry's secure 64-bit embedded operating system that enables developers to partition and isolate safety-critical environments from non-safety critical environments and minimise risk.

"If hackers can access a car through a non-critical ECU system, they can tamper or take over safety-critical areas, such as the steering system, brakes or engine. BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 safeguards against these types of attacks," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX.

BlackBerry's "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" creates virtual software containers such that any hiccup or breach in a single car functional domain can be isolated and does not impact or create vulnerabilities in other domains of the car.

The company also announced that Qualcomm Technologies has adopted "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" as part of certain digital cockpit solutions.

"The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 will assist automakers in taking greater advantage of the power of our Snapdragon automotive platform," added Nakul Duggal, Vice President, Product Management, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

