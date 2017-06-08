Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry Introduces Auto Software, Will Bundle With Qualcomm Chips

 
08 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
BlackBerry Introduces Auto Software, Will Bundle With Qualcomm Chips

BlackBerry said on Wednesday it has developed new software for running complex computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with semiconductors sold by Qualcomm.

The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 product enables carmakers to boost security by allowing them to partition and isolate multiple computer systems in a single vehicle, protecting systems that are critical to safety, the company said in a press release.

The newly launched QNX Hypervisor 2.0 platform is based on QNX SDP 7.0, BlackBerry's secure 64-bit embedded operating system that enables developers to partition and isolate safety-critical environments from non-safety critical environments and minimise risk.

"If hackers can access a car through a non-critical ECU system, they can tamper or take over safety-critical areas, such as the steering system, brakes or engine. BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 safeguards against these types of attacks," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX.

BlackBerry's "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" creates virtual software containers such that any hiccup or breach in a single car functional domain can be isolated and does not impact or create vulnerabilities in other domains of the car.

The company also announced that Qualcomm Technologies has adopted "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" as part of certain digital cockpit solutions.

"The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 will assist automakers in taking greater advantage of the power of our Snapdragon automotive platform," added Nakul Duggal, Vice President, Product Management, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: BlackBerry, Qualcomm, QNX Hypervisor 2.0, BlackBerry Software, Transportation
WhatsApp Recall Feature Launch Tipped to Be Imminent, Status Feature to Arrive on Web
Some Google Pixel Users Reporting Search Issues, Pixel Launcher Update Suspected
HotDeals 360
BlackBerry Introduces Auto Software, Will Bundle With Qualcomm Chips
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 (16GB) Available at Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart in Father's Day Offer
  2. OnePlus 5 Will Sport 8GB of RAM, Amazon Source Code Reveals
  3. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Feature Phones' Specifications, Price Leaked
  4. Einstein's Theory Confirmed in Measure of Distant Star's Mass
  5. iPhone 7 Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  6. Moto Z2 Play With Moto Mods Support Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 5 May Cost Much More Than Previous OnePlus Offerings
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  10. WhatsApp Tipped to Get Message Recall Feature Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.