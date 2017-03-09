Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Airbus Pop.Up System Is a Flying Car Concept With Modular Design

 
09 March 2017
Airbus Pop.Up System Is a Flying Car Concept With Modular Design

Photo Credit: Image via TechCrunch

Highlights

  • Concept vehicular design can attach to both ground and air modules
  • Provides rider with "fully virtual environment" during transit
  • Expected to even connect with Hyperloop in future

At the Geneva Motor Show, Airbus has taken wraps off its modular concept car design - Pop.Up System - developed in collaboration with Italdesign. It is meant to solve the problems posed by urban traffic. With the help of the modular design, the vehicle is capable of operating on the ground as well in the air. The concept vehicle is autonomous by design and can be summoned by the user with a simple app.

Depending upon the customer's preference, the vehicle can connect to either ground or air conveyance modules, as reported by TechCrunch. Interestingly, the vehicle has been designed to work with existing modes of transport to ensure maximum efficiency in transportation, as per the report.

The Pop.Up System makes use of artificial intelligence to assess the information available regarding a particular user, the available routes, and best means of transport to ensure efficiency, as per the report. The main part of the vehicle is a passenger capsule to seat the rider and as per Airbus, apart from being capable of attaching itself to modules for ground or air conveyance, will be able to make use of Hyperloop systems when they become available, TechCrunch points out. Lastly, the concept also provides the rider with a "fully virtual environment" during the transit.

However, as it is still just a concept design, we would advise our readers to keep their expectations in check as the functional models of these vehicles, even if the company does end up creating them on large scale, are not expected to hit the market for several years.

Tags: Airbus Concept Flying Car Design, Airbus Pop.Up System, Italdesign, Transportation, Science, Airbus
Glassdoor's Top 25 Highest-Paying Jobs in the US Lean Towards Tech
