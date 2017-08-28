Vodafone on Monday announced that the customers of the Uttar Pradesh East circle will now get a cashback of 5 percent on all the Unlimited Super plans and a full talk-time value of Rs. 110 when they make a recharge using the MyVodafone app.

Commenting on the launch of offers, Nipun Sharma, Business Head –UP East, Vodafone India said, “Customers are gaining comfort with apps and are using them to shop, subscribe to services and access news/information. The MyVodafone App is designed keeping, evolving needs of customers in mind, providing a personalised interface of everything at their fingertips. Vodafone UP East is making it even better by rewarding customers who recharge through MyVodafone App with full talktime & cashback benefits. Recharge for Rs. 110 and receive full talk-time value. Also customers can now enjoy 5 percent cashback on prepaid unlimited superplans. Additionally, we have built-in incentives for customers to conveniently browse through different sections of MyVodafone App anytime, anywhere.”

Using the MyVodafone app, the Vodafone customers can check the data or voice balance, validity, plan details, among others through the MyVodafone app on their Android, iOS, or Windows devices. In addition, they can also place a request for mobile number portability (MNP) and other customer requests. It is worth noting that the MyVodafone app lets users browse the content inside the app free of Internet charges.

Recently, Vodafone launched a special recharge plan for prepaid users in Rajasthan. The Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge offer comes with unlimited voice calling benefits and 1GB of 4G data per day. Vodafone is also running the Rs. 349 pack which offers the same benefits in most of the parts of the country.