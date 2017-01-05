Indian telecom operators are coming out with new plans to take on the Reliance Jio free services that recently got an extension of three months under the Jio Happy New Year Offer. After Airtel's Infinity Plan announcement, it was Vodafone's turn to come out with its new plans offering unlimited calls and more data.

Vodafone has revamped its Red postpaid plans to offer unlimited calls including local and national calls to any network as well as 3GB of 3G/ 4G data at a price of Rs. 499. Gadgets 360 tried to get in touch with Vodafone to confirm the plans but the company declined to comment on the revamped Red plans. However, it's evident the plans are available in some regions, with dealers already hawking them (as seen in the above image).

As we mentioned, the new Vodafone Red plans for postpaid 3G and 4G customers are already available to users and can be grabbed from local mobile recharge store. The Rs. 499 Red postpaid plan alongside unlimited calls and more data also offers up to 100 text messages free for a month. Earlier, Vodafone's Rs. 499 Red plan offered 1GB free 3G/ 4G data, up to 700 minutes of free voice (local + STD) calls, and 500 text messages.

Another new Red postpaid plan is available for Rs. 699 and it offers unlimited national calling alongside 5GB of free 3G/ 4G data. Under Rs. 699 Red postpaid plan, users will also get up to 100 text messages free for a month.

To compare, Vodafone India back in August unveiled the new Red plans for postpaid 3G and 4G customers offering unlimited roaming and voice calls alongside data benefits. The first plan launched at that point was priced at Rs. 1,999, offering a data quota of 8GB (either 3G or 4G), unlimited local and national calls, unlimited roaming, and 500 SMS messages per month. The cheaper Rs. 1,699 plan gave 6GB of 3G/ 4G data, unlimited local and national calls, unlimited roaming (incoming only, outgoing chargeable at Rs. 0.50 per min), and 500 SMS messages per month.

Back in September, Vodafone India launched a data offer where customers with a 4G handset could get the benefit of 10GB data at the cost of just 1GB for up to three months.