Vodafone, over the weekend, announced an all-new Netflix subscription benefit for its RED postpaid customers in India. The company has revealed that RED postpaid subscribers using Rs. 1,299 and higher plans are eligible to get a free up to one-year Netflix subscription as a free gift.

The Vodafone website confirms that eligible RED postpaid customers can avail the free Netflix subscription for up to one year by visiting the official Vodafone India online store or can also do so by texting 'Netflix' to 199 from an eligible RED postpaid number. Depending on the value of the plan, users will get Rs. 500 per month credited to their Netflix account. For those unaware, Vodafone offers RED postpaid plans starting as low as Rs. 499.

Vodafone's Rs. 1,299 RED postpaid plan comes with unlimited calls on home network as well as on roaming (i.e. free outgoing calls on roaming). It also comes with 100 text messages, and 20GB of bundled 4G/ 3G data for 4G smartphone users. Additionally, the company is offering a gift of 30GB free data to RED 1299 Unlimited plan subscribers. Those that avail of the Netflix offer will get a free two-months subscription, with Rs. 500 per month credited to your Netflix account.

Some of the other RED postpaid plans eligible for the free Netflix subscription include RED 1699 Unlimited which offers unlimited local and STD minutes, 16GB of 3G/ 4G data alongside additional 4GB 4G data for 4G smartphone users, free national roaming, and 100 national SMS free. The RED 1999 Unlimited and RED 2999 Unlimited plans are also eligible, and offer similar benefits to the RED 1699 plan but offer additional 4G data for consumers. Unfortunately, there's no word until when the new Netflix subscription is available to RED postpaid customers.

Vodafone keeps refreshing its new offers to woo customers to opt for the RED postpaid plan. Last month, the company announced 'Vodafone RED Shield' initiative for its RED postpaid customers where it provided insurance cover of up to Rs. 50,000 on newly purchased smartphones as well as those that were purchased till six months back. The insurance cover covered various scenarios such as theft cover, claimed by company to be the only service that offered it, apart from basic handset damage cover.