Vodafone Launches Unlimited Calling, Data Packs for Ramzan

Telecom operator Vodafone India on Tuesday announced unlimited local and STD calling with free data on the occasion of Ramzan for customers across UP West and Uttarakhand.

With Ramzan Special Pack, 2G and 3G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs 5. and Rs. 19, respectively. 2G customers can also buy the pack for making unlimited local and STD calls plus unlimited data for Rs. 253. Under the offer, customers can also avail unlimited local and STD calls plus 1GB data per day for Rs. 345.

Last month, Vodafone announced 'Vodafone RED Shield' initiative for its Vodafone RED postpaid customers. As part of this initiative, the company is offering insurance cover of up to Rs. 50,000 on newly purchased smartphones as well as those that were purchased till six months back. Interestingly, Vodafone RED Shield provides users with theft cover, claimed by company to be the only service that offers it, apart from basic handset damage cover.

Vodafone RED Shield, which comes with an annual subscription fee of Rs. 720, will be debited to the customer's monthly bill through 12 equal instalments of Rs. 60 each and is valid for a period of one year. The Vodafone RED Shield app, already available on App Store and Google Play store, provides users with malware protection and other security features, as per the company.

Written with inputs from PTI