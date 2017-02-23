Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vodafone Private Recharge Mode Lets Users Recharge Without Sharing Phone Numbers

 
23 February 2017
Vodafone Private Recharge Mode Lets Users Recharge Without Sharing Phone Numbers

Highlights

  • Vodafone's Private Recharge Mode is a free of cost service in West Bengal
  • It allows recharging Vodafone numbers without sharing them with retailers
  • To avail the Vodafone PRM option, send a toll free SMS 'Private' to 12604

In a step to maintain secrecy of one's mobile phone number getting exposed to retailers for possible misuse, Vodafone on Wednesday introduced its Private Recharge Mode for its subscribers in West Bengal.

Vodafone Private Recharge Mode (PRM)- a free of cost service for West Bengal subscribers, enables users to recharge their mobile phones, without sharing their mobile numbers with retailers.

To avail the Vodafone PRM option, a customer needs to send a toll free SMS - 'Private' - to 12604 and would be provided with an OTP, which can be used for subsequent recharges till midnight of the same day at any multi-brand outlets.

The customer simply needs to share the OTP, instead of the mobile number with the retailer.

"With smart phones becoming the single most important storehouse for information, ensuring the privacy of subscribers by keeping their phone numbers private and protected has gained paramount importance.

"Vodafone is happy to bring one more path-breaking service that will make our customers feel more secure and empowered," Vodafone business head, Kolkata and West Bengal Circle, Arvinder Singh Sachdev, said.

