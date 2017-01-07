Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16

 
07 January 2017
Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16

Telecom operator Vodafone on Friday announced a SuperHour scheme under which it will offer unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at a starting price of Rs. 16 for prepaid customers.

It will also offer unlimited local voice calls (within network) with one hour validity for Rs. 7.

"With SuperHour, you can use and download as much data as you like for one hour at a fixed, nominal price. Moreover, with unrestricted repeat purchase, you can make every hour SuperHour," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said in a statement.

(Also see:  Vodafone Red Rs. 499 Postpaid Plan Now Offers Unlimited Calls, 3GB Data)

"Customers can also buy the SuperHour pack for making unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone voice calls for only Rs. 7," the statement added.

Under the scheme, prepaid customers will get unlimited 4G/ 3G data usage for one hour, starting at just Rs. 16 which will be launched from January 7 and available to customers across all circles by January 9.

The rate may vary across circles, it added.

The offer is not available in Bihar-Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana.

Under the scheme, 2G customers will get unlimited data for Rs. 5. Customers can make unlimited repeat purchase of the voice and data packs, it added.

The unlimited data offer can also be used to view a variety of videos and movies on Vodafone Play, whose subscription is free till March 31, 2017.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

