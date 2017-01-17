Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Vodafone Offers 4GB 4G Data at Rs. 250, 22GB at Rs. 999 Per Month

 
17 January 2017
Highlights

  • Prices for data packs may vary from circle to circle
  • The data packs can only be used on Vodafone networks
  • The packs are only available in Vodafone 4G circles

Vodafone on Tuesday announced that it is increasing the 4G data benefits for its prepaid users in all circles where it offers 4G services. Now, a Rs. 150 data pack will offer 1GB of data a month, while a Rs. 1,500 data pack will offer 35GB of data a month. The move is just one more amongst the numerous reactions by established telecom operators to compete with new entry Reliance Jio.

The company specifies that prices for its new data packs may vary from circle. Vodafone says that 4X data packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The data benefits can be enjoyed at any time of day, but only when connected to the Vodafone network.

To give prepaid subscribers an idea of the price difference between the old data packs and the new data packs, the company said customers who used to buy 1GB and 10GB 4G data packs earlier can now buy 4GB and 22GB data packs at similar rates, correspondingly. It is for this reason that the company is terming these data packs as 4X data packs.

Here are the full list of new Vodafone 4G data packs, along with their prices. The 1GB data pack now costs Rs. 150, the 4GB data pack now costs Rs. 250, the 6GB data pack now costs Rs. 350, the 9GB data pack now costs Rs. 450, the 13GB data pack now costs Rs. 650, the 22GB data pack now costs Rs. 999, while the 35GB data pack now costs Rs. 1,500.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, "Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile Internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNet 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile Internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner. "

