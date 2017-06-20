Vodafone India has partnered with Mega, Easy, and Meru Cabs in Delhi NCR region in a bid to get more users to switch to 4G. A fleet of 500 cabs have been refurbished with Vodafone 4G SIM mobile dispensers, where riders can switch their old 3G SIM card to a 4G SIM card free of cost.

These 4G SIM kits in the cabs come with instructions to upgrade to the 4G SIM. Furthermore, Vodafone is also offering 4GB free data for 10 days for prepaid customers and 4GB till the end of the bill cycle for postpaid customers as well. Once you pick up the 4G SIM kit from the dispenser, use your existing Vodafone number to SMS 'SIMEX ' to 55199. This 19-20 digit new 4G SIM card number will be available on the new SIM card/ jacket that you have collected from the cab.

You will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered, and you'll have to send the last 6 digits of the new SIM number to 55199 within 2 hours. You will receive a success SMS, post which your 4G-Ready SIM will be activated within 5-10 minutes. Once your SIM is activated, you can replace your old SIM in the handset with the new 4G-Ready SIM. If this doesn't work, call 199 and speak to a representative for assistance.

As mentioned, this upgrade to the 4G SIM is free of cost, and Vodafone is also planning to do assisted SIM replacement demos, where an executive will be travelling in the cab on pre-assigned routes and help solve customer queries.

Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi-NCR said in a statement, "Since the launch of 4G services in Delhi last year, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in usage to 4G data from 2G & 3G data. To experience this world class 4G network, it's essential that our consumers upgrade their 3G SIMs to 4G SIMs, and this tie-up is a unique intervention to make this process mobile and within easy reach of our consumers. From home delivering the SIMs to extensive presence at all our retail touch points and now associating with leading cab aggregators, Vodafone has tried to ensure that our customers get easy access to the 4G SIM and our Data strong services."

To combat Reliance Jio competition, Vodafone India has recently launched a recharge pack for prepaid users that will allow them to access to the Internet without any cap in data, at an effective cost of less than Rs. 6 per hour. In contrast, Reliance Jio's services cost about Rs. 10 per day for 1GB of 4G data. With the new Vodafone SuperNight Rs. 29 recharge pack, customers can get unlimited 3G/ 4G (depending upon the circle/ device) Internet access between 1am and 6am with a recharge of Rs. 29, which roughly comes out to less than Rs. 6 per hour. Vodafone says price of the pack may vary from circle to circle.