Vodafone Partners Magzter to Offer Digital Magazines to Subscribers for Rs. 49

 
27 July 2017
Vodafone Partners Magzter to Offer Digital Magazines to Subscribers for Rs. 49

Highlights

  • Magzter offers a wide database of digital magazines
  • Vodafone India is offering Magzter subscription for Rs. 49 per month
  • Unlimited access can be purchased for Rs. 199 per month

In a new development, Vodafone India has partnered with Magzter to offer a vast collection of digital magazines to its users. Magzter's subscription is free to all Vodafone customers for one month, after which they will have to pay a nominal monthly fee starting at Rs. 49.

Magzter is a database of online magazines and articles including popular Indian ones like India Today, Filmfare, Vogue India, Outlook Business, Entrepreneur, Femina Hindi, Tinkle, Nakkheeran, and Kungumam. Magzter's unlimited access plan is priced at Rs. 390 per month, and its yearly offer is listed at Rs. 990. Vodafone India users get one month free, after which the telecom giant is offering two monthly subscription plans for Magzter.

The first one is called Magzter Gold Lite where Vodafone customers can get unlimited access to any five magazines of their choice from a collection of over 4,000 selection at just Rs. 49 per month. The other one is known as Magzter Gold where Vodafone subscribers will get unlimited access to over 4,000 magazines and curated articles for Rs. 199 per month. The Magzter Gold plan can be shared with up to four family members for free. Both the plans are much cheaper than the ones Magzter is offering to non-Vodafone customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Dipankar Ghoshal, National Head - VAS and Content, Vodafone India said in a statement, "Our customer base is growing digital savvy by the day. These users are constantly looking to consume content on the go. This initiative will provide our valued customers access to over 4,000 best-selling magazines across the globe at a very attractive price. Vodafone's partnership with Magzter is a step toward broadening our base of content partnerships that deliver a richer and more personalized experience for our customers."

To avail these offers, customers need to download the Magzter app either through My Vodafone App or Google Play Store for free.

