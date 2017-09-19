Vodafone India has partnered with Indian mobile vendor Lava to offer a cashback in the form of talk time to subscribers using lava feature phones. The telecom operator is offering additional talk time to Lava feature phone users for as long as 18 months from the date of purchase.

This offer is valid only till October 31, and is valid for both new and existing Vodafone customers. If a Vodafone subscriber buys from a select range of Lava feature phones, the user can avail cashback worth Rs. 50 on minimum recharge of Rs. 100 for 18 month . This cashback comes in the form of talk time that is credited to the users Vodafone account. This talk time cashback offer can be availed for 18 months, allowing the user to get as much as Rs. 900 cashback in total.

As mentioned, this offer is applicable on select Lava feature phone purchases like the ARC 101, ARC 105, ARC One Plus, KKT 9s, KKT Pearl, KKT 34 Power, KKT 40 Power+, Captain K1+, and Captain N1 only. This offer is applicable to only Vodafone prepaid users, and consumers who are already using a Lava feature phone and have purchased a new Vodafone SIM can also take advantage of this offer.

Commenting about the initiative, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said in a statement, "We are happy to partner with Lava to bring this pocket friendly offering to our customers to enable them to make the most of their Lava mobile. We are confident that the complimentary offerings from Vodafone will make the experience more seamless at affordable rates. This collaboration will enable our existing and prospective customers to make the most out of their new device purchase."

Commenting on the offer, Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP, Head of Product, LAVA International said in a statement, "Our partnership with Vodafone will provide our customers a cashback amount which is equivalent to the cost of our highest selling feature phone Captain N1. With this offer, we are certain to fulfil our promise of a pleasant experience to our patrons with continued reliability on their LAVA devices. Our customers can choose any device from a strong portfolio of feature phones to avail this offer."