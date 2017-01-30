Vodafone-Idea Merger on the Cards, but No Comment From the Latter

On Monday, Vodafone said that it is in talks with Idea Cellular to merge its Indian operations. According to a report, this will be an all-stock deal, which would create a new entity better able to cope with the price wars that have been taking place since the introduction of Reliance Jio. There has been speculation about the Vodafone-Idea merger for a while now.

"Vodafone confirms that it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla group about an all-share merger of Vodafone India (excluding Vodafone's 42 percent stake in Indus Towers) and Idea," Vodafone said in a statement.

At an Idea event taking place on Monday, the company refused to offer any comment. "In view of the fact that the discussion is at the preliminary stage, the company is not in a position to share any further details," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone's stock jumped 3 percent after it confirmed the merger talks. Idea's stock rose 28 percent in intra-day trading.

"Consolidation seen during 2015-2016 was expected to continue in 2017, so if this happens it would not be surprising," says Amresh Nandan, Research Director, Gartner. "Both Vodafone India and Idea have to figure out their long term business strategy and merger could well be the path, given current industry competitiveness and dynamics."

"If they decide to do so, one can hope for a long term strategy behind it and not just gaining market share and subscriber share," he adds. "It would be very important for the merging entities to realise the transformation required in their operations. At this point in time in communication industry, transforming themselves while they consolidate will be a necessary step, even though not an easy one."

A Vodafone-Idea merged entity would have 43 percent revenue market share as against the 33 percent of Bharti Airtel currently, and 13 percent for Reliance Jio by 2018-19, a CLSA report had said.

"Our analysis of a potential merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular reveals that such a mega deal would change the industry order," CLSA said.

As per COAI's December 2016 data, Bharti Airtel is the largest telecom operator in India with 265.85 million mobile subscribers, Vodafone has 204.69 million users and Idea Cellular 190.52 million. If Vodafone and Idea combine, this would make the resultant entity the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers - at 395.21 million. In January, Reliance Jio announced that it has a total subscriber base of 72.4 million.

In terms of subscribers, COAI says Airtel had a market share of 32.82 percent in December, while Vodafone had a 25.27 percent share and Idea had a 23.52 percent share. This would mean the Vodafone-Idea merged entity would have share of nearly 49 percent.

Both Vodafone and Idea, along with market leader Airtel, have been facing pressure since Reliance Jio entered the telecom market with its free services, which will expire on March 31. All three incumbents, as well as BSNL and Aircel, have launched a number of unlimited calling and bundled data offers since the Mukesh Ambani-backed operator started services.

