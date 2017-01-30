Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Vodafone-Idea Merger on the Cards, but No Comment From the Latter

 
30 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vodafone-Idea Merger on the Cards, but No Comment From the Latter

Highlights

  • Vodafone has confirmed discussions with Idea about a merger
  • Idea is keeping mum about this for now
  • If the merger goes through, the entity will be the biggest telco in India

On Monday, Vodafone said that it is in talks with Idea Cellular to merge its Indian operations. According to a report, this will be an all-stock deal, which would create a new entity better able to cope with the price wars that have been taking place since the introduction of Reliance Jio. There has been speculation about the Vodafone-Idea merger for a while now.

"Vodafone confirms that it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla group about an all-share merger of Vodafone India (excluding Vodafone's 42 percent stake in Indus Towers) and Idea," Vodafone said in a statement.

At an Idea event taking place on Monday, the company refused to offer any comment. "In view of the fact that the discussion is at the preliminary stage, the company is not in a position to share any further details," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Vodafone's stock jumped 3 percent after it confirmed the merger talks. Idea's stock rose 28 percent in intra-day trading.

"Consolidation seen during 2015-2016 was expected to continue in 2017, so if this happens it would not be surprising," says Amresh Nandan, Research Director, Gartner. "Both Vodafone India and Idea have to figure out their long term business strategy and merger could well be the path, given current industry competitiveness and dynamics."

"If they decide to do so, one can hope for a long term strategy behind it and not just gaining market share and subscriber share," he adds. "It would be very important for the merging entities to realise the transformation required in their operations. At this point in time in communication industry, transforming themselves while they consolidate will be a necessary step, even though not an easy one."

A Vodafone-Idea merged entity would have 43 percent revenue market share as against the 33 percent of Bharti Airtel currently, and 13 percent for Reliance Jio by 2018-19, a CLSA report had said.

"Our analysis of a potential merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular reveals that such a mega deal would change the industry order," CLSA said.

As per COAI's December 2016 data, Bharti Airtel is the largest telecom operator in India with 265.85 million mobile subscribers, Vodafone has 204.69 million users and Idea Cellular 190.52 million. If Vodafone and Idea combine, this would make the resultant entity the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers - at 395.21 million. In January, Reliance Jio announced that it has a total subscriber base of 72.4 million.

In terms of subscribers, COAI says Airtel had a market share of 32.82 percent in December, while Vodafone had a 25.27 percent share and Idea had a 23.52 percent share. This would mean the Vodafone-Idea merged entity would have share of nearly 49 percent.

Both Vodafone and Idea, along with market leader Airtel, have been facing pressure since Reliance Jio entered the telecom market with its free services, which will expire on March 31. All three incumbents, as well as BSNL and Aircel, have launched a number of unlimited calling and bundled data offers since the Mukesh Ambani-backed operator started services.

Written with agency inputs

Tags: Vodafone, Idea, Reliance Jio, telcos, Vodafone Idea merger
Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) India Launch Set for February 7
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Vodafone-Idea Merger on the Cards, but No Comment From the Latter
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Asks TRAI to Impose Penalty on Airtel for Misleading Ads
  2. Sony Cyber-shot HX350 Super-Zoom Camera Launched in India
  3. Startups and Technology Companies Weigh in on Budget 2017
  4. Asus ZenFone 3S Max With 5000mAh Battery to Launch Next Week in India
  5. WhatsApp May Overhaul Status Messages, Introduce Live Location Sharing
  6. Moto G5 Tipped to Sport 3000mAh Battery, Clear US FCC
  7. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Case Renders Leaked; Show Off Design
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3: What's New and Different
  9. Space Travel May Alter Gene Expression, NASA Study Finds
  10. BSNL Launches 'New Plan Voucher' With Free Voice Calls at Rs. 144
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.