Vodafone Giving Postpaid Users Free 27GB 4G Data for 3 Months

Vodafone is providing its postpaid customers free 9GB data every month for duration of three months, totalling to 27GB of free 4G data. This offer seems to be part of the company’s strategy to keep its users from signing up to Reliance Jio in search for low-cost data offers. The new offer is in addition to a recent offer that provided customers 4GB of data if they upgraded to the Vodafone 4G network. This offer will expire in mid-July, and the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer benefits will end around the same time.

With the new offer, Vodafone is giving 9GB data free every month to postpaid customers on top of the data already part of their plan. So a Vodafone Red user on the Rs. 499 plan will get monthly 3GB + 9GB data for the next three months, while those on the Rs. 699 Vodafone Red plan will get 5GB + 9GB data per month.

Postpaid customers of Vodafone only need to go to the Vodafone website, enter their number to generate the OTP, and then enter their OTP on the website to claim the free data. The only requirements to avail the free data are that users should be postpaid customers with plan having at least 1GB bundled data, and have a 4G smartphone.

Like all telecom operators, Vodafone has been launching plans and offers to retain customers. The company recently launched a prepaid pack that provides customers 2GB data per day for 28 days at Rs. 352, along with unlimited calls.

Telecom operators such as Airtel, BSNL, and Idea have been on the warpath since Reliance Jio announced the Jio Summer Surprise and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers, under which customers will get benefits till June-end if they sign up for Jio Prime and buy a Rs. 309 or Rs. 509 recharge.