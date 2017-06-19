Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Unlimited Internet Access at Rs. 6 per Hour With New SuperNight Pack

 
19 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Unlimited Internet Access at Rs. 6 per Hour With New SuperNight Pack

Highlights

  • Vodafone is offering Internet access between 1am and 6am at Rs. 29 a day
  • This comes out to less than Rs. 6 per hour
  • The pack can be purchased online, offline, or vis USSD code

With Reliance Jio customers touching 112.5 million in April, there is pressure on all telecom operators to come with new ways to compete with the upstart. Now, Vodafone India has launched a recharge pack for prepaid users that will allow them to access to the Internet without any cap in data, at an effective cost of less than Rs. 6 per hour. In contrast, Reliance Jio’s services cost about Rs. 10 per day for 1GB of 4G data. With the new Vodafone SuperNight Rs. 29 recharge pack, customers can get unlimited 3G/ 4G (depending upon the circle/ device) Internet access between 1am and 6am with a recharge of Rs. 29, which roughly comes out to less than Rs. 6 per hour. Vodafone says price of the pack may vary from circle to circle.

The Vodafone 29 recharge pack can be purchased anytime during the day, but will kick in at 1am only. The new SuperNight pack is available to purchase from digital channels, offline outlets, and via the *444*4# USSD code. The company says, “Customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6*/hour.”

Commenting on the launch of the Vodafone Rs. 29 recharge pack Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, said, “These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner, while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever.”

Vodafone announced the merger of its India operations with Idea Cellular’s, which would create the biggest telecom operator in India. This would enable the two companies to take on Reliance Jio better as the telecom upstart continues to disrupt the sector.

Earlier this month, Vodafone released a Rs. 786 plan in select circles with bundled data, and calling. As part of 'Vodafone Ramzan 786 Plan' postpaid users in Assam and North-East circle will get unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming, and 25GB data at Rs. 786. On the other hand, prepaid subscribers from Rajasthan will get full talk time and ISD calling to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia at Rs. 0.14 per second also at Rs. 786, as part of its 'Vodafone Holy Ramzan Pack'.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vodafone, Vodafone Rs. 29 SuperNight Pack, Vodafone India, Vodafone SuperNight, Reliance Jio
iBall CompBook Marvel 6 Laptop With Windows 10 Launched at Rs. 14,299
Redmi Note 4
Jio Effect: Vodafone Offers Unlimited Internet Access at Rs. 6 per Hour With New SuperNight Pack
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Yet Again Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto C Plus With 4000mAh Battery to Launch in India Today
  3. Amazon Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, OnePlus 3T, iPhone 6, and More
  4. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  5. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. With Moto, Lenovo Wants a Greater Share of India's Affordable Smartphone
  7. Xiaomi India Launches Wi-Fi Repeater, Bluetooth Speaker Mini, Power Bank
  8. LG G6+ With 128GB Storage, LG G6 32GB Launched
  9. OnePlus 5 Revealed in TV Ad Ahead of Tuesday Launch, More Features Teased
  10. Big Discounts on iPhone 6, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Honor 6X, and More Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.