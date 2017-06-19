With Reliance Jio customers touching 112.5 million in April, there is pressure on all telecom operators to come with new ways to compete with the upstart. Now, Vodafone India has launched a recharge pack for prepaid users that will allow them to access to the Internet without any cap in data, at an effective cost of less than Rs. 6 per hour. In contrast, Reliance Jio’s services cost about Rs. 10 per day for 1GB of 4G data. With the new Vodafone SuperNight Rs. 29 recharge pack, customers can get unlimited 3G/ 4G (depending upon the circle/ device) Internet access between 1am and 6am with a recharge of Rs. 29, which roughly comes out to less than Rs. 6 per hour. Vodafone says price of the pack may vary from circle to circle.

The Vodafone 29 recharge pack can be purchased anytime during the day, but will kick in at 1am only. The new SuperNight pack is available to purchase from digital channels, offline outlets, and via the *444*4# USSD code. The company says, “Customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6*/hour.”

Commenting on the launch of the Vodafone Rs. 29 recharge pack Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, said, “These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner, while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever.”

Vodafone announced the merger of its India operations with Idea Cellular’s, which would create the biggest telecom operator in India. This would enable the two companies to take on Reliance Jio better as the telecom upstart continues to disrupt the sector.

Earlier this month, Vodafone released a Rs. 786 plan in select circles with bundled data, and calling. As part of 'Vodafone Ramzan 786 Plan' postpaid users in Assam and North-East circle will get unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming, and 25GB data at Rs. 786. On the other hand, prepaid subscribers from Rajasthan will get full talk time and ISD calling to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia at Rs. 0.14 per second also at Rs. 786, as part of its 'Vodafone Holy Ramzan Pack'.