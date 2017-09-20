Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TRAI's Cut in Call Connect Charges a 'Retrograde' Move, Says Vodafone India

 
20 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI's Cut in Call Connect Charges a 'Retrograde' Move, Says Vodafone India

India's second largest operator Vodafone Wednesday expressed dismay at the telecom regulator's decision to cut mobile call connect charges to six paise per minute, and termed the move as a "retrograde" measure.

"This is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that, unless mitigated, will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining the government's vision of Digital India," Vodafone said in a statement.

Slamming the latest decision of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vodafone said the Indian telecom industry was already experiencing the "greatest period of financial stress in its history".

"We are disappointed with this decision and are now considering our options in response to it," the company said but did not specify its options.

Vodafone's comments come in response to telecom regulator on Tuesday announcing cut in the mobile call connection charges to six paise a minute, and a complete phasing out of these rates from January 1, 2020, a move that will benefit newcomer Reliance Jio and deal a blow to the incumbent players.

Mobile companies currently charge 14 paise a minute for allowing a domestic call from a rival operator to terminate on their network. This charge, called Interconnection Usage Charges or IUC, will be brought down to six paise per minute from October 1, 2017, TRAI has said.

Earlier Tuesday, cellular industry association COAI termed the move "disastrous", and said that most of its members will take legal recourse on the issue, to protect their financial interests.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vodafone, Vodafone India, TRAI, Digital India, COAI, IUC, Call Termination Charge
Paytm Mera Cashback Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, TVs, and More
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRAI's Cut in Call Connect Charges a 'Retrograde' Move, Says Vodafone India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get a Price Cut in India Ahead of Navratras
  2. Google Tez App: How to Use and Early Takeaways
  3. Amazon Sale: New Offer Lets You Pay Next Year for Products You Buy
  4. Flipkart Sale Offers Today: The Best Deals on TVs, Smartwatches, and More
  5. Paytm Cashback Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, TVs, and More
  6. Moto G4 Plus Will Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Company Clarifies
  7. Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers to Watch Out For
  9. Moto X4 India Launch Set for October 3 as Motorola Sends Media Invites
  10. Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra Get a Price Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.