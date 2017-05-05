TRAI to Launch App to Rate Call Quality; Improve 'Do Not Disturb' System

Telecom regulator TRAI on Friday said it will soon roll out an app for measuring call quality, enabling the subscribers to rate the service quality after completion of a call.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also plans to strengthen the 'Do Not Disturb' registry programme aimed at deterring pesky calls by telemarketers.

"We are coming out with two measures, one of them about enabling consumers to measure call quality after a call is over. They can say how they found the call, and give it a rating," TRAI chairman RS Sharma said at an event to commemorate completion of 20 years of the regulator.

The second initiative will bolster the existing 'Do Not Disturb' system. At present, there is a framework for DND registry, that allows telecom subscribers to block unwanted promotional calls from telemarkers.

Reaching out to such subscribers attracts a heavy fine for telemarketers.

"We have already done a lot of work in this," Sharma said. On the issue of penalty recommended for incumbent telcos, he said TRAI will send its response to DoT by the end of next week.

TRAI had last year suggested to Telecom Department (DoT) that cumulative penalty of Rs. 3,050 crores be slapped on three incumbent operators for denying interconnectivity to newcomer Reliance Jio.

But DoT, last month, referred the matter back to the regulator seeking clarification on certain issues like the methodology used for calculation of the fine amount.