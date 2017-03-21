Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TRAI Seeks Opinion on Unified Licence for Virtual Network Operators

 
21 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI Seeks Opinion on Unified Licence for Virtual Network Operators

With the aim to accommodate technological evolution and changing market requirements, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released a consultation paper on introduction of an Unified Licence (UL) regime for Virtual Network Operators (VNO).

The TRAI has sought comments from stakeholders.

The Unified License (UL) regime is expected to exploit the benefits of convergence, spectrum liberalisation and facilitate delinking of the licensing of networks from the delivery of services, so as to enable the telecom service providers (TSPs) to optimally and efficiently utilise their networks and spectrum by sharing active and passive infrastructure.

"TRAI released a Consultation Paper on Introduction of UL (VNO) for Access Service authorisation for category-B licence with districts of a state as a service area. TRAI has issued this Consultation Paper, raising specific issues for consideration of stakeholder," the authority said in a statement.

The authority had recommended introduction of VNO in May, 2015 and subsequently the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) issued guidelines and licence agreement for the grant of UL in May last year.

The TRAI has sought to know from stakeholders whether the existing Direct Inward Dialling franchisees should be mandated to migrate to UL (VNO) category-B based licensing regime or should the licence duration be kept for 10 years, which is at par with other licences issued under UL (VNO) policy.

Tags: Telecom, VNO, Virtual Network Operator, DoT, India, Internet
BHIM and UPI Have No Vulnerabilities, Says NPCI
Yu Yunicorn
TRAI Seeks Opinion on Unified Licence for Virtual Network Operators
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch, Vodafone-Idea Merger, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Reliance Jio Says Airtel's Fastest Network Claims Are Misleading
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime to Launch in India Soon
  5. Gionee Set to Launch A1 Selfie-Focused Smartphone in India Today
  6. Now, Buy Jio Prime Membership on Paytm
  7. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
  8. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.