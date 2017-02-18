Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

TRAI Says India's Telephone Subscriber Base Has Risen to 1.15 Billion

 
18 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI Says India's Telephone Subscriber Base Has Risen to 1.15 Billion

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,123.96 million at the end of November 2016 to 1,151.78 million at the end of December 2016 - a monthly growth rate of 2.48 percent, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday said in New Delhi.

The urban subscription increased from 659.03 million at the end of November 2016 to 683.14 million at the end of December 2016, and the rural subscription also increased from 464.93 million to 468.64 million during the same period.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 87.81 at the end of November 2016 to 89.90 at the end of December 2016.

Total wireless subscriber base increased from 1,099.51 million at the end of November 2016 to 1,127.37 million at the end of December 2016, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 2.53 percent.

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 85.90 at the end of November 16 to 88.00 at the end of December 2016.

The wireline subscriber base declined from 24.44 million at the end of November 2016 to 24.40 million at the end of December 2016, the data revealed.

During the month of December 2016, a total of 5.67 million requests were received for mobile number portability.

As per the reports received from the service providers, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 218.27 million at the end of November 2016 to 236.09 million at the end of December 2016, with a monthly growth rate of 8.17 percent.

Tags: TRAI, Indian Telephone Subscriber Base, Telecom, India
Indian IT Industry Faces Twin Challenges of Trump, Automation
Reliance Jio's Freebies Led for 20 Percent Revenue Loss for Telecom Industry: Ind-Ra
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRAI Says India's Telephone Subscriber Base Has Risen to 1.15 Billion
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications, Image Leaked
  3. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. Asus ZenFone 3S Max Review
  5. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Lagged Behind Big 3 in January: TRAI Data
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
  7. Reliance Jio 4G Not the Fastest, Free SIM Cards, and More: Your 360 Daily
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  10. Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM Starts Rolling Out to Eligible Devices
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.