The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,123.96 million at the end of November 2016 to 1,151.78 million at the end of December 2016 - a monthly growth rate of 2.48 percent, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday said in New Delhi.

The urban subscription increased from 659.03 million at the end of November 2016 to 683.14 million at the end of December 2016, and the rural subscription also increased from 464.93 million to 468.64 million during the same period.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 87.81 at the end of November 2016 to 89.90 at the end of December 2016.

Total wireless subscriber base increased from 1,099.51 million at the end of November 2016 to 1,127.37 million at the end of December 2016, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 2.53 percent.

The wireless tele-density in India increased from 85.90 at the end of November 16 to 88.00 at the end of December 2016.

The wireline subscriber base declined from 24.44 million at the end of November 2016 to 24.40 million at the end of December 2016, the data revealed.

During the month of December 2016, a total of 5.67 million requests were received for mobile number portability.

As per the reports received from the service providers, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 218.27 million at the end of November 2016 to 236.09 million at the end of December 2016, with a monthly growth rate of 8.17 percent.