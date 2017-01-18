Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

TRAI Said to Seek Attorney General's Opinion on Reliance Jio's Tariff Plans

 
18 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI Said to Seek Attorney General's Opinion on Reliance Jio's Tariff Plans

Telecom regulator TRAI has asked for attorney general's views on billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio's free voice and data offering till March that rivals have called "predatory".

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) sought the top government legal advisor's opinion on the tariff plans submitted by Jio, a top source said.

This follows TRAI examining replies furnished by Jio to its letter seeking explanation after the company announced free data and voice calls for existing and new customers under the 'Happy New Year offer', days before the 90-day inaugural welcome plan ended on December 3.

The regulator had last month asked Jio to explain why the free data offer under the promotional scheme should not be treated as predatory.

In its letter, it had cited Jio's consumer base growing to 63 million as on December 18 to state that the company will become a significant market player in the broadband space shortly, maybe by December-end.

Reliance Jio Subscriber Base Tops 72.4 Million in 4 Months

Stating that the preliminary analysis relies on factors like average subscriber additions per day and free data being offered, TRAI is learnt to have asked Jio to clarify as to "why the offer of free data under the promotional offer should not be treated as predatory".

In its response, Jio stated that the latest Happy New Year offer is substantially different from the Jio Welcome Offer - which commenced on September 5 - as in the initial offer, it had provided 4 GB of free data per day, and in the new one, the same was capped at 1GB under Fair Usage Policy.

Also, it contended that in the first, there was no option of renewal or payment after the 4GB limit was exhausted, but in the fresh offering, one can recharge both data and the promised speed.

In terms of dominance, Reliance Jio accounts for 6 percent market share in the country whereas the Competition Commission of India (CCI) norms specify 30 percent threshold to trigger the misuse of market dominance clause.

Tags: TRAI, Reliance Jio, Happy New Year Offer, Telecom, India
Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s New Year Speech Goes Viral
NASA Eyes Russian Soyuz Trips to Send Crew to ISS
Intex
TRAI Said to Seek Attorney General's Opinion on Reliance Jio's Tariff Plans
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Intex
TRENDING
  1. Is This Reliance Jio's Budget 4G VoLTE-Enabled Feature Phone?
  2. Nokia 6 Gets Over 1 Million Registrations Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale
  3. Vodafone Offers 4GB 4G Data at Rs. 250, 22GB at Rs. 999 Per Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Be Unveiled on March 29
  5. Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s New Year Speech Goes Viral
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  8. Redmi Note 4 on Flipkart, Jio Subscribers, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. OxygenOS 4.0.2 Update Now Rolling Out to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T
  10. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.