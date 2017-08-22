Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TRAI Likely to Release Discussion Paper on Spectrum Auction This Week

 
22 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI Likely to Release Discussion Paper on Spectrum Auction This Week

Highlights

  • TRAI is likely to release discussion paper on spectrum this week
  • DoT earlier this year sought TRAI's views on spectrum price
  • The telecom industry has lately been citing its poor financial health

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is likely to release a discussion paper on spectrum auction this week, chairman R S Sharma said Monday.

The consultation paper of spectrum auction and pricing is "ready" and the telecom regulator hopes to release it this week, Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of ITU-TRAI Asia Pacific Regulators Roundtable.

Earlier this year, the Department of Telecom (DoT) sought Trai's views on spectrum price for various frequencies, including premium airwaves in the 700MHz band which remained unsold in the last auctions in October 2016.

During the last auction, the government had put airwaves worth Rs. 5.66 lakh crores for sale. In the five-day auction, seven telecom companies made commitments of Rs. 65,789 crores for buying 964.80MHz of spectrum in various frequency bands.

Even at the end of the auction, nearly 60 percent of the spectrum remained unsold (in all 2,354.55MHz was placed the block) and spectrum worth Rs. 4 lakh crores in 700MHz band found no takers.

The telecom industry has been citing its poor financial health, and falling revenue and profitability to reason that the auctions should be held late next year or early 2019.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Telecom, TRAI, India, DoT, Spectrum
Age of Empires IV for Windows 10 Announced
Snapchat Gets a Daily News Show, Courtesy CNN
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRAI Likely to Release Discussion Paper on Spectrum Auction This Week
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch Today
  3. OnePlus 5 8GB RAM Variant Now Available in Slate Gray Colour in India
  4. Android Oreo Is the Android O Release You've Been Waiting For
  5. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  6. Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected
  7. Last Day to Register for First Nokia 6 Sale on Amazon India
  8. Microsoft Reveals Age of Empires IV for Windows 10
  9. Gionee X1 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Lenovo K8 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.