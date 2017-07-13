TRAI Issues Draft Design of Public Wi-Fi Network System

Telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday issued draft design of public Wi-Fi network project that aims to provide low-cost wireless Internet services.

Under the proposed system, any entity with valid PAN number will be able to set up public data offices (PDOs), similar to PCOs of yesteryears, for providing public Wi-Fi hotspots, as per the draft released by TRAI.

The regulator has invited proposals from all entities willing to be part of the public Wi-Fi pilot by July 25.

Any software or hardware company can submit its interest to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for providing technologies required for setting up PDOs.

"This document intends to provide detailed technology specifications for various providers to ensure full WANI system interoperability. All providers must ensure compliance with this specifications to be part of this initiative.

"This is a technical document and does not fully cover detailed policy aspects and enabling framework," TRAI said in the document on architecture and specifications of Public Wi-Fi.

The regulator at this stage has proposed to open network design- Wi-Fi access network interface (wani)- for setting up public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The regulator has proposed a central registry that will be managed by DoT or TRAI or an entity approved by either of them containing information about the PDOs etc.