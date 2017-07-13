Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TRAI Issues Draft Design of Public Wi-Fi Network System

 
13 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
TRAI Issues Draft Design of Public Wi-Fi Network System

Telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday issued draft design of public Wi-Fi network project that aims to provide low-cost wireless Internet services.

Under the proposed system, any entity with valid PAN number will be able to set up public data offices (PDOs), similar to PCOs of yesteryears, for providing public Wi-Fi hotspots, as per the draft released by TRAI.

The regulator has invited proposals from all entities willing to be part of the public Wi-Fi pilot by July 25.

Any software or hardware company can submit its interest to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for providing technologies required for setting up PDOs.

"This document intends to provide detailed technology specifications for various providers to ensure full WANI system interoperability. All providers must ensure compliance with this specifications to be part of this initiative.

"This is a technical document and does not fully cover detailed policy aspects and enabling framework," TRAI said in the document on architecture and specifications of Public Wi-Fi.

The regulator at this stage has proposed to open network design- Wi-Fi access network interface (wani)- for setting up public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The regulator has proposed a central registry that will be managed by DoT or TRAI or an entity approved by either of them containing information about the PDOs etc.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: TRAI, Public Wi-Fi, Public Data Offices, PDO, Wi-Fi Hotspots, Internet, India, Telecom
Moon Express Set to Launch Robotic Lunar Spacecraft by Year-End
PC Market Continues Slump on High Component Prices: Gartner, IDC
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRAI Issues Draft Design of Public Wi-Fi Network System
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  2. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  3. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 9,999
  4. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  5. Asus ZenFone AR India Launch at 2pm Today: Watch Live Stream Here
  6. Meet the 7 Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Jio Data Leak, New Jio Plans, JioFiber: The Likely Impact
  8. Amazon's Prime Day Sale Proves to Be Its Biggest Shopping Day Ever
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Reportedly Launching on August 23
  10. Reliance JioFiber Preview Plan Listed Briefly, Offers Free 100GB Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.