Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Telenor, Huawei Conduct Successful 'Lean BCCH' Trials

 
24 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Telenor, Huawei Conduct Successful 'Lean BCCH' Trials

Highlights

  • Huawei and Telenor announced successful trials of 'Lean BCCH' solutions
  • 'Lean BCCH' is a technology standard designed to address spectrum lack
  • The trial was conducted in Bharuch, Gujarat

Mobile telecom operator Telenor and Huawei Telecommunications India on Thursday announced successful trials of 'Lean BCCH' solutions in the country.

'Lean BCCH' is a technology standard designed to address spectrum scarcity, broaden the scope of Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) ecosystem and offer affordable mobile broadband services to customers.

"Telenor has consciously calibrated its network to launch relevant services that offer more value to our customers," said Tanveer Mohammad, COO, Telenor India, in a statement.

The trial was conducted in Bharuch, Gujarat.

'Lean BCCH' along with 'Lean GSM' technology uses GPS-based synchronisation and advanced intelligent interference control management based on real time network conditions.

"'Lean BCCH' is an industry defining innovation which takes us one step further to affordable broadband and the vision of Digital India," noted Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India.

The solution can help the telecom industry in preparing their spectrum re-farming strategies and enable operators to deploy NB-IoT applications like smart parking, smart metering, water meter, gas meter, electric meter and path tracking, among others.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei, Telenor, Lean BCCH, Telecom, Internet, India
Windows 10 S Can Now Be Installed on Any PC With New Tool
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Telenor, Huawei Conduct Successful 'Lean BCCH' Trials
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Start at 5:30pm: How to Pre-Order Online and Offline
  2. Jio Phone Booking: Server Crashes, MyJio App Not Showing Pre-Order Option
  3. Jio Phone Features, Specifications Revealed as Booking Process Draws Near
  4. India’s Crackdown on Chinese Technology Companies Gathering Pace
  5. Android 8.0 Oreo Update: Check When Your Phone Is Getting it
  6. iPhone 8 to Launch on September 12, 512GB Variant Expected: Reports
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB Variant Now Available Without Flash Sale
  8. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  9. Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon, Next Sale on August 30
  10. This Is How Much Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Will Cost Around the Globe
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.