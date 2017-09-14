Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Telecom Subscriber Base Dips to 121 Crore in July: TRAI

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Telecom Subscriber Base Dips to 121 Crore in July: TRAI

Highlights

  • Jio, Airtel, and BSNL reported subsribers addition in July
  • Eight other telcos including Vodafone, Idea Cellular saw a decline
  • The telephone subscribers in India were 1,210.71 million at July-end

India's telecom subscriber base dipped marginally by 1.3 lakh to 121.07 crore in July, as per data published by regulator TRAI on Wednesday.

Only three operators - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and state-run BSNL - reported subscriber additions in the month, while eight other operators including Idea Cellular and Vodafone, saw a decline.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly declined from 1,210.84 million at the end of June 2017 to 1,210.71 million at the end of July 2017," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its monthly subscribers report.

Total mobile subscriber base dipped to 118.67 crore at the end of July from 118.68 crore at the end of June. The landline or fixed line customer base declined to 2.39 crore from 2.4 crore.

Jio led the market with net addition of over 52 lakh mobile customers in July. It was followed by Bharti Airtel (6 lakh new customers) and BSNL (3.91 lakh).

Idea was the biggest loser in July. The company lost 23 lakh customers.

Tata Teleservices lost over 16 lakh customers, followed by Vodafone (13.89 lakh), Aircel (3.91 lakh), Telenor (2.75 lakh), Sistema Shyam (2.06 lakh) and MTNL (4,706 customers).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Telecom, Telecom Subscriber Base
Steve Jobs Still Loomed Large at Apple's Big Event. Tim Cook Seems Just Fine With That.
iPhone X Shipping Delay May Dampen Apple's Holiday Quarter
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Telecom Subscriber Base Dips to 121 Crore in July: TRAI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Steve Jobs Still Loomed Large at Apple's Big iPhone Launch Event
  2. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  3. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  4. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  5. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  6. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  7. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  8. Vodafone India Launches New Unlimited Calling, Data Plan for 18 Countries
  9. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  10. iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus: Which One Should You Buy?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.