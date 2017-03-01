Samsung's Rich Communications Service Is Compatible With Other RCS Clouds

Samsung has announced that the company is expanding its Rich Communications Services (RCS) with its recently-acquired NewNet Communication Technologies RCS arm. The South Korean company has said that its RCS service is a complete end-to-end solution that includes an interconnectivity hub among operators and a third-party monetization platform.

The company says that its RCS cloud service will allow mobile network operators to quickly launch the service and "avoid the costly and time-consuming efforts of building their own network infrastructure," in its press release. As per Samsung, its RCS hub will support and simplify the interconnectivity between itself, RCS-enabled operators, and third-party RCS clouds to allow for the same service ubiquity for users as SMS and MMS.

Apart from the provision of interconnectivity hub, Samsung's RCS service includes RCS-enabled devices, native/ downloadable device clients, and cloud-based RCS application servers.

"Samsung's RCS solution is compliant with the latest GSMA RCS specifications. As a standards-based solution, it will be a true messaging evolution post SMS/MMS, making it possible to achieve a global footprint very quickly," the company said in its release.

The company is currently working with several network provider partners including Deutsche Telekom, KT, SK Telecom, T-Mobile, and Vodafone to improve the availability of the RCS messaging. "To suit each partner's specific needs, the solution is offered not only as a full packaged partnership but also in a variety of modular options. More partners are expected to join in the near future," it said.

As per the company, its RCS solution will be supported by the Samsung smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later. "The GSMA aligned the mobile industry behind a single, Universal Profile for advanced RCS messaging and we have already seen a number of significant operator launches," Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer at GSMA, was quoted as saying.

Since Samsung's service is using the same Universal Profile as Google's Jibe service is, presumably users on both platforms will be communicate with each other once the services are implemented fully, points out Android Police.

Google recently announced that the company has partnered with 27 carriers and device manufacturers available worldwide, who have now launched RCS (Rich Communications Services) for Android users with the search giant.