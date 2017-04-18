Reliance Jio, shortly after announcing the Jio 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, has now brought another offer for Vivo smartphone users. Under the new Vivo Jio Cricket Mania offer, Jio subscribers using a Vivo smartphone can get up to 168GB free 4G data that will work on top of the existing pack availed by the user. For availing the new Cricket Mania offer, user will need a Vivo smartphone and an active Jio connection.

Any Vivo smartphone user can register in the Cricket Mania offer. They need to select their favourite team and send a message from their Jio number. Under the offer. Users will get free data on the team's win, loss, and even draw played. If the chosen team wins, user gets 3GB data while a draw will offer 2GB free data. If your IPL team loses, Jio will still offer 1GB free data. Further, if your chosen team reaches qualifiers - Jio will double your data quota (X2). In case, the team reaches final or wins final - your data will get triple (X3) and quadruple (X4). Reliance explains that at the end of the series, users will accumulate all data which would be as much as 168GB 4G data, if the chosen team wins all matches.

Users will have to note that the complimentary 4G data provided under the Cricket Mania offer can be used only on a Vivo device.

The registrations for Vivo Jio Cricket Mania offer started from April 5, and will go through May 10. If a Jio user registers after April 30, the complimentary 4G data entitlement of the Jio user will be reduced to 50 percent of the total complimentary 4G data. Users who register for the offer prior to April 30 will be eligible to accumulate complimentary 4G data from the outcome of all matches played by the selected team from 5th April 2017 until the end of the first round.

Jio will credit the additional free 4G data earned in the Cricket Mania offer in next 10 recharges as data boosters which will work on top of the existing pack.

It's worth noting that users will get the additional 4G data from Jio under the scheme if the user has recharged for an amount of Rs. 303 or above. In case of lower recharge amount than Rs. 303, the user won't get any benefit under this offer.

Additionally, AirAsia airline company has announced a 15 percent discount for all Reliance Jio customers. The new discount is valid for flights booked this month for travel between June 20 to September 30.

The company notes that the flight bookings have to made via AirAsia app and flights operated from India and Thailand units. For availing the discount, Jio users will have to use a code in the app. Ultra News reported the offer first.