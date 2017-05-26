Vodafone has been revising its current plans, and offering new lucrative ones to combat the fierce competition from Reliance Jio. Now, the company has launched two more prepaid packs for its 4G customers at rock bottom prices. The first one is called SuperDay while the second one is known as SuperWeek, and they come with one day and one week validity respectively. Both plans are valid for customers with 4G handsets only.

Starting with SuperDay, the prepaid recharge is priced at Rs. 19 and offers only one day of validity, as mentioned above. This plan offers 100MB of 4G data and unlimited local and STD calls to Vodafone customers only. Mind you, if you call other networks, you will be charged for it.

With SuperWeek, Vodafone is offering two packs at Rs. 49 and Rs. 89 price points. The Rs. 49 plan offers seven days of validity with 250MB of 4G data. This plan also allows you to make unlimited local and STD calls to other Vodafone customers only. The Rs. 89 plan offers 250MB of 4G data only, similar to the Rs. 49 plan, but lets you talk to other network users for 100 minutes for free. Within the Vodafone network, you can make unlimited local calls and STD calls. These plans will be available on the Vodafone website, app, and in retail outlets as well.

Last month, Vodafone also partnered with SaveLIFE Foundation to launch the Road Safe mobile application for Android users in India. The app brings a lot of features focused on safety and help during driving and related emergencies. The Vodafone-SaveLIFE Road Safe app has features like 'Distraction Free Driving, Road Safety tips and information on traffic fines and offences, and automatic crash detector. There's also a one-touch dial for emergency services, and a feature that will call and SMS to saved emergency contacts.