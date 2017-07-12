Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Files Complaint Over Unlawful Access to Its Systems, Says Police

 
12 July 2017
Reliance Jio Files Complaint Over Unlawful Access to Its Systems, Says Police

Highlights

  • Jio has filed a police complaint alleging unlawful access to its systems
  • It was reported earlier that data of several Jio users is leaked online
  • Jio has so far denied that there was any sort of breach

India's Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which is looking into reports of a major leak of user data, has filed a police complaint alleging "unlawful access to its systems," a police officer involved in the investigation said on Wednesday.

The complaint, made on Monday in Navi Mumbai, where Jio is headquartered, would be the telecom firm's first official acknowledgement of a system breach. Jio has so far denied media reports and user accounts of a leak.

Jio, part of conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Wednesday.

Several local news websites reported late on Sunday that names, telephone numbers and email addresses of Jio users were visible on a site called 'Magicapk,' which was subsequently taken down.

Jio however, said its user data was safe and maintained with the highest security, and that the data on the Magicapk website appeared "unauthentic".

Gadgets 360 was able to cross-reference and confirm the veracity of the data on numerous Jio customers known to it.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that police in the western state of Rajasthan detained a man on suspicion of involvement in the breach, which cyber-security analysts said could be the first large-scale leak from an Indian telecoms firm.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Data Leak, Telecom, India
