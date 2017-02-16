Reliance Jio User Base Has Crossed 100 Million, Says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio's user base has crossed 100 million, according to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, in line with analysts' estimates that the fast-growing operator would touch the figure by March 2017. The company has achieved this feat within six months of launch. Reliance Jio's user base hit 72 million in December 2016 as per Reliance Industries' regulatory filings, meaning that it acquired close to 28 million users in one and a half months.

In October, Ambani had said that Reliance Jio had grown faster than "any other telecom operator or startup in the world, including the likes of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype" when he announced that the operator's user base crossed 16 million in just 26 days.

"When we started Reliance Jio we set a target of 100 million customers in shortest time. Even we didn't imagine we will do it in months. Aadhaar enabled us to acquire a million customers a day, which is unheard of in the industry," Ambani said.

He was speaking at an interactive session at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2017.

"Jio was conceived at a time when the world was fast digitising. What the Jio platform offers is partner with the next generation to solve problems for India to make sure our industries are more productive," Ambani said.

"To my mind, data is the new natural resource. In that sense, India is blessed with 1.3 billion people, for it to have real value it has to be processed into intelligence. Data is the new oil and its benefit is immense to society. India with its young population will have a competitive advantage," he added.

Reliance Jio has emerged as a disruptor in the telecom industry with its free voice calls, data and services as part of the introductory Welcome Offer, which was followed by the controversial Happy New Year Offer. The operator's entry into the market has led incumbents such as Airtel, Vodafone, and others to launch unlimited calling packs as well as extra data on existing recharge packs for both postpaid and prepaid users.

At the same event, Ambani also said that Reliance Jio stands for affordability in a world where data is the new oil. Reliance Jio is hosting an event at the Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile trade show in the world, in partnership with Samsung.

With agency inputs