Reliance Jio to Provide Free Wi-Fi Services in Punjab Colleges

The Punjab government has signed an MoU with Reliance will provide free Wi-Fi facility in all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, and engineering colleges of the state, Technical Education minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Thursday.

The step will help provide free Internet to students of these institutions for their academics and also encourage cashless transactions and digitalisation, Channi said.

He said that that an MoU for providing free Wi-Fi in the campuses of government ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges was signed between private firm Reliance Jio and Punjab government on Thursday.

He said that Reliance Jio would set up the infrastructure and provide its services free of cost. In addition, the company will also bear the cost of equipment and electricity required for the functioning of Wi-Fi, he said.

"All the principals of respective colleges have been directed to provide suitable space and security for Wi-Fi and other relevant network equipment," he said.

The minister said that all objectionable websites would be blocked as per Government of India's directions.

